골드만삭스: 경제적 불확실성이 2023년까지 미국 주식에 부담을 줄 수 있음

By맘포 브레시아

11년 2023월 XNUMX일
Goldman Sachs is warning that the uncertainty in the economic outlook may continue to put pressure on U.S. equities throughout 2023. The investment bank advises investors to focus on stocks that are returning cash to shareholders. Goldman’s head of U.S. equity strategy, David Kostin, explains that the flow of economic growth and inflation data could create volatility in the equity market in the coming months.

The firm predicts a slowdown in GDP growth, driven by factors such as the resumption of student loan payments and the impact of higher mortgage rates on the housing market. Goldman forecasts a decline in real GDP growth to 1.3% in the fourth quarter from 3.1% in the third quarter. In terms of inflation, the bank suggests that after several months of easing, inflation could reaccelerate. Core CPI, which excludes food and energy prices, is expected to increase to 0.4% in January 2024 from 0.2% in July.

Goldman’s caution stems from the potential decline in investor confidence in a soft landing scenario, which could weigh on risk sentiment and equity prices. In response to these uncertainties, the investment bank recommends focusing on stocks of companies that have dividend and buyback programs rather than those investing in capital expenditures and research and development.

Goldman points out that the firm’s total cash return basket, which includes 50 stocks with the highest 12-month trailing yield from buybacks and dividends, has outperformed its capital expenditures and research and development basket by 4 percentage points since the beginning of 2022. Notable stocks in the total cash return basket include Tapestry, MGM Resorts, and Lowe’s.

Despite the expected fluctuations in economic data, Goldman believes that the probability of a recession in the U.S. is very low. The firm has reduced its recession odds to just 15%, citing the possibility that the Federal Reserve will not raise interest rates this month and may not do so at all.

Goldman’s target for the S&P 500 index at the end of the year is 4,500, just 1% above Friday’s close. This projection is higher than the average forecast of 4,372 among the top 15 Wall Street strategists.

출처 : CNBC

정의 :

주식 : Also known as stocks, equities represent ownership shares in a company.

GDP 성장: Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth refers to the increase in the total value of goods and services produced in a country over a specific period.

인플레이션: Inflation refers to the increase in the general level of prices for goods and services in an economy over a specific period, resulting in a decrease in the purchasing power of money.

CPI : The Consumer Price Index (CPI) measures the average change in prices paid by consumers for a basket of goods and services.

피제수: A dividend is a distribution of profits earned by a company to its shareholders.

다시 구입: A buyback, or share repurchase, is when a company purchases its own shares from the open market, reducing the number of outstanding shares.

자본 지출: Capital expenditures, often referred to as Capex, are the funds spent by a company to acquire or upgrade physical assets such as property, plant, and equipment.

연구 및 개발: Research and development (R&D) refers to the activities undertaken by a company to innovate, improve, and develop new products, technologies, or processes.

