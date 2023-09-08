도시의 삶

새로운 기술과 AI의 힘 공개

뉴스

갤럭시 S23 FE는 S9의 라일락 퍼플을 다시 가져올 수 있습니다

By가브리엘 보타

8년 2023월 XNUMX일
갤럭시 S23 FE는 S9의 라일락 퍼플을 다시 가져올 수 있습니다

The upcoming Galaxy S23 FE is gradually revealing more details through leaks and rumors. The latest information suggests that Samsung may reintroduce a rare shade of purple for the next Fan Edition device.

According to product codes used by Samsung for its Galaxy phones, at least four color options will be available for the Galaxy S23 FE. Interestingly, one of these colors seems to be borrowed from the old Galaxy S9.

The Galaxy S23 FE is expected to come in graphite, white, lime, and purple. The color code for the purple Galaxy S23 FE matches the Lilac Purple used for the Galaxy S9, which was released in 2018.

While it is not confirmed, there is a possibility that the Galaxy S23 FE will feature the same shade of purple as its predecessor. This particular color is less vibrant compared to recent violet or purple shades and has a faint reddish undertone. It could be described as having a subtle touch of burgundy.

To get a definitive look at the purple Galaxy S23 FE, we will have to wait for Samsung to announce the device or for the first official renders to leak. However, considering the available information, it is highly likely that the device will adopt the finish from the Galaxy S9.

As for the official announcement date, rumors suggest that Samsung will unveil the Galaxy S23 FE before the end of the year.

출처 :
– GalaxyClub (Android Authority를 ​​통해)

By 가브리엘 보타

관련 포스트

뉴스

Lava, 2Hz 디스플레이와 Unisoc 프로세서를 탑재한 Blaze 90 Pro 스마트폰 출시

11년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류
뉴스

안드로메다 별자리: 겨울 관찰자의 즐거움

11년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류
뉴스

5G에서 모바일 위성까지: 2020년 글로벌 통신을 재정의하는 기술

11년 2023월 XNUMX일

당신이 그리워

뉴스

Lava, 2Hz 디스플레이와 Unisoc 프로세서를 탑재한 Blaze 90 Pro 스마트폰 출시

11년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류 댓글 0
기술

디지털 가정 학대: 통제와 피해를 위해 기술을 악용하는 방법

11년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아 댓글 0
기술

Starfield 플레이어, 적 AI를 능가하는 무적의 선박 설계 발견

11년 2023월 XNUMX일 비키 스타브로풀루 댓글 0
뉴스

안드로메다 별자리: 겨울 관찰자의 즐거움

11년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류 댓글 0