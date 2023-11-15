Suckler Herds: Optimizing Breeding and Fertility

Suckler herds and dairy herds have different considerations when it comes to breeding and fertility. While dairy cows are typically on a consistent diet and closely monitored for milk performance, there can be more variation in the plain of nutrition for suckler herds. As autumn-calving approaches, it is important for suckler herds to set up an appropriate diet that supports calf rearing and efficient breeding.

To ensure successful breeding, it is crucial to complete necessary tasks such as tail clipping, dosing, de-licing, and hoof care before introducing artificial insemination (AI) or the bull. By taking care of these tasks beforehand, the focus can be on breeding when the time comes.

One challenge in planning for breeding is the introduction of a new breeding index by the ICBF. It is wise to delay purchasing straws until after November 21 when the new index is released. This ensures that the chosen straws align with the desired breeding goals.

The quality of silage plays a significant role in the nutrition of suckler cows. If concentrates are not fed, high-quality silage with a dry matter digestibility (DMD) of 70 or higher can suffice. However, many silages fall short of this mark, requiring supplemental feeding. Suckler cows need sufficient energy to produce milk for calf rearing and to maintain their own condition for successful breeding.

Proper heat detection is essential for maximizing fertility. Whether using AI or a stock bull, keeping records of observed heats helps identify cows that may require intervention. Heat detection aids such as Tail Paint, Scratch Pads, and the use of vasectomized bulls can improve accuracy. Heat and health monitoring systems are also gaining popularity among suckler herds, particularly for those who work off-farm and still wish to use AI.

Furthermore, it is vital to select AI bulls based on the target market and desired calving ease. The choice of sires should align with the breeding goals and the level of intervention that can be provided during calving.

Optimizing breeding and fertility in suckler herds requires careful management of nutrition, heat detection, and bull selection. By implementing strategies tailored to individual herds, farmers can increase the chances of successful breeding outcomes.

자주하는 질문

1. How can I ensure the fertility of my suckler cows?

To ensure fertility, it is important to provide suckler cows with an appropriate diet that includes sufficient energy for milk production and body condition maintenance. Regular monitoring, accurate heat detection, and proper intervention for non-cycling cows are also crucial.

2. What are some heat detection aids for suckler herds?

Heat detection aids such as Tail Paint, Scratch Pads, and vasectomized bulls can help identify cows in heat. These aids can be used both indoors and outdoors to improve accuracy in detecting heat and optimizing breeding.

3. Should I delay purchasing straws until after the new breeding index is released?

It is advisable to wait until after the release of the new breeding index to ensure that the purchased straws align with the desired breeding goals. This allows farmers to make informed choices based on the most up-to-date information.

4. How do I select AI bulls for my suckler herd?

The selection of AI bulls should consider the target market for progeny and the desired level of calving ease. It is important to choose sires that align with breeding goals and the level of intervention that can be provided during calving.