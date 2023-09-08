도시의 삶

새로운 기술과 AI의 힘 공개

뉴스

새로운 Vivo T2와 T2x: 사양 비교

By맘포 브레시아

8년 2023월 XNUMX일
새로운 Vivo T2와 T2x: 사양 비교

The recently released Vivo T2 and T2x smartphones showcase impressive specifications and features. Let’s take a closer look at the key differences between the two models.

디스플레이:
– Vivo T2 boasts a 6.38-inch FHD+ AMOLED display, providing vibrant colors and deep blacks.
– Meanwhile, the Vivo T2x comes with a slightly larger 6.58-inch FHD+ IPS LCD display, delivering a bright and sharp visual experience.

컴퓨터 :
– The Vivo T2 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC, offering smooth performance and efficient multitasking.
– On the other hand, the Vivo T2x is equipped with the MediaTek Dimensity 6020 SoC, delivering powerful processing capabilities.

RAM 및 스토리지:
– The Vivo T2 offers two variants: 6GB RAM + 128GB storage and 8GB RAM + 128GB storage.
– Whereas the Vivo T2x provides options of 4GB RAM + 128GB storage, 6GB RAM + 128GB storage, and 8GB RAM + 128GB storage.

카메라 :
– Vivo T2 highlights a 64MP primary camera sensor with OIS and EIS, ensuring stunning photos with stability. It is supported by a 2MP bokeh secondary camera sensor and a 16MP front camera for impressive selfies.
– In comparison, the Vivo T2x features a 50MP primary camera sensor, a 2MP bokeh secondary camera sensor, and an 8MP front camera for high-quality photography.

배터리 및 충전:
– The Vivo T2 houses a 4,500mAh battery and supports 44W fast charging, enabling quick and convenient recharging.
– Conversely, the Vivo T2x packs a slightly larger 5,000mAh battery but supports 18W fast charging.

소프트웨어:
– Both models run on Android 13-based Funtouch OS, providing a user-friendly interface and a range of useful features.

In conclusion, the Vivo T2 and T2x smartphones offer impressive specifications, catering to different needs and preferences. While the T2 excels in display and camera capabilities, the T2x provides a larger battery capacity. Consider your priorities and make an informed choice based on these key differences.

출처 :
– 제공된 URL이 없습니다.

By 맘포 브레시아

관련 포스트

뉴스

표면 처리의 미래: 글로벌 바닥 연삭기 기술의 발전

11년 2023월 XNUMX일
뉴스

나노촉매가 글로벌 기술 산업에 미치는 영향: 종합 보고서

11년 2023월 XNUMX일
뉴스

물리학의 한계: 예측 불가능한 예측

11년 2023월 XNUMX일 가브리엘 보타

당신이 그리워

뉴스

표면 처리의 미래: 글로벌 바닥 연삭기 기술의 발전

11년 2023월 XNUMX일 댓글 0
기술

Apple, iPhone 15에서 USB-C로 전환: 강제 이동이지만 이점도 있음

11년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류 댓글 0
기술

생강: 변비에 대한 자연 요법

11년 2023월 XNUMX일 비키 스타브로풀루 댓글 0
기술

Starfield는 2024년에 출시될 모드를 공식적으로 지원합니다.

11년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아 댓글 0