도시의 삶

새로운 기술과 AI의 힘 공개

뉴스

중국 공산당의 아이폰 금지로 인해 애플 주가 압박에 직면

By맘포 브레시아

7년 2023월 XNUMX일
중국 공산당의 아이폰 금지로 인해 애플 주가 압박에 직면

In a recent note, Evercore ISI reiterated an Outperform rating on Apple Inc. and set a 12-month price target of $210.00. However, Apple’s stock has been facing downward pressure in the past few days due to ongoing geopolitical tensions between the United States and China.

A new development emerged when it was announced that the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) instructed its employees against using Apple iPhones or other foreign devices for their professional tasks. This ban is expected to impact Apple given that China represents around 19% of the company’s revenue, with a heavy skew towards the iPhone and App Store.

Although it remains uncertain how significant the impact will be, analysts at Evercore believe that this issue is more of a headline concern rather than something that will have a material impact on Apple’s financial performance. They suggest that government officials in China were likely already avoiding Apple products even before the official ban was implemented.

Furthermore, this ban has already been in effect to some extent, and it is anticipated that it primarily applies to top-level individuals responsible for strategic planning and decision-making within Chinese organizations. It is unlikely to encompass a substantial workforce or have a significant impact on the overall spending power of Chinese employees.

As a result of this news, shares of Apple (AAPL) dropped 3.23% in afternoon trading on Thursday.

Overall, while the ban by the Chinese Communist Party on Apple iPhones has created some downward pressure on the company’s stock, the extent of the impact is still uncertain. Apple’s dominance in the high-end smartphone category in China, along with its strong revenue performance in recent years, may help mitigate any potential negative effects.

출처 :
- 로이터

By 맘포 브레시아

관련 포스트

뉴스

안드로메다 별자리: 겨울 관찰자의 즐거움

11년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류
뉴스

5G에서 모바일 위성까지: 2020년 글로벌 통신을 재정의하는 기술

11년 2023월 XNUMX일
뉴스

Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon 업데이트 1.02 패치 노트 – 11월 XNUMX일

11년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아

당신이 그리워

기술

디지털 가정 학대: 통제와 피해를 위해 기술을 악용하는 방법

11년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아 댓글 0
기술

Starfield 플레이어, 적 AI를 능가하는 무적의 선박 설계 발견

11년 2023월 XNUMX일 비키 스타브로풀루 댓글 0
뉴스

안드로메다 별자리: 겨울 관찰자의 즐거움

11년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류 댓글 0
뉴스

5G에서 모바일 위성까지: 2020년 글로벌 통신을 재정의하는 기술

11년 2023월 XNUMX일 댓글 0