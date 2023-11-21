Destiny 2 Welcomes the White Wolf: A New Wave of Collaboration

Destiny 2 players, rejoice! Bungie has just announced an exciting collaboration with CD Projekt Red’s celebrated RPG, The Witcher 3. Offering a unique twist to players, three new armor sets are being introduced, allowing you to embody the iconic Geralt of Rivia. However, there’s a catch: these new skins come at a time when Destiny 2 is experiencing its lowest point in years.

In a press release, Bungie revealed the arrival of this in-game collaboration, coinciding with the Season of the Wish on November 28. “Guardians can transform into monster slayers with new cosmetics inspired by Geralt of Rivia,” Bungie announced. Alongside armor ornaments, players can also expect a Ghost shell, a ship, a Sparrow, an emote, and a finisher to complete the crossover experience.

While the exact pricing details of the armor sets have not yet been disclosed, past collaborations, such as with Assassin’s Creed, have typically been priced at $20 per set. If the same applies here, players can anticipate spending $60 to acquire all three sets, without even factoring in the cost of the Ghost shell and other items. Notably, previous crossover sets were not available for purchase using in-game currency, meaning real money is the only way to obtain them.

For fans of The Witcher franchise, these new skins are undoubtedly enticing. However, their introduction couldn’t have come at a more challenging time for Destiny 2. The game has faced a turbulent year, culminating in Bungie’s decision to lay off 100 employees, falling short of revenue projections by 45 percent, and delaying The Final Shape expansion by three months. With player numbers at an all-time low on Steam, existing frustrations within the community have only escalated.

As we look ahead to the Season of the Wish, which promises to unravel a Destiny 2 mystery dating back five years, uncertainties loom over the game’s future. The issue of expensive armor sets continues to be a sore point for the community. To mitigate some of the dissatisfaction, Destiny 2 offered one of its new armor sets for free last September. However, as Forbes writer Paul Tassi emphasizes, persuading players to invest in another collaboration so soon after staff layoffs will undoubtedly be a challenging task, regardless of the visual appeal of the new sets.

