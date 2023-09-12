도시의 삶

스페인의 주요 구석기 시대 암각화 유적지 발견

By맘포 브레시아

12년 2023월 XNUMX일
Archaeologists have discovered an important Paleolithic rock art site, possibly the most significant one on the eastern Iberian coast in Europe. More than a hundred ancient paintings and engravings, dating back at least 24,000 years, have been uncovered in a 500-meter-long cave known as “Cova Dones” or “Cueva Dones,” located near Millares, close to Valencia, Spain.

The cave site has long been known to locals and frequented by hikers and explorers, but the existence of Paleolithic paintings had gone unnoticed until researchers from the universities of Saragossa and Alicante, affiliated with the University of Southampton in the United Kingdom, made the exciting discovery in June 2021.

The findings of a study on rock art, highlighting its true significance, have now been published in the journal Antiquity. The site in Cova Dones is described as a major rock art site, similar to those found in other regions of Spain, such as Cantabria, southern Spain, France, or Andalusia, but lacking in this particular territory.

The research team, led by Dr. Aitor Ruiz-Redondo from the University of Saragossa, Dr. Virginia Barciela-González from the University of Alicante, and Dr. Ximo Martorell-Briz, also from the University of Alicante, has meticulously documented around a hundred “motifs” or drawings in Cova Dones so far.

The large number of motifs and the variety of techniques used in their creation make the cave the most important Paleolithic rock art site on the eastern Mediterranean coast of the Iberian Peninsula. It is probably the Paleolithic cave with the greatest number of discovered motifs in Europe since Atxurra in 2015.

The study highlights the presence of at least 19 confirmed animal representations, including deer, horses, aurochs, and stags. Interestingly, the majority of the paintings were made with clay. According to Dr. Ruiz-Redondo, the animals and signs were represented simply by smearing clay-covered fingers and palms on the walls. The damp environment of the cave facilitated slow drying, preventing certain parts of the clay from crumbling quickly and preserving them until today with layers of calcite.

Although clay painting is known in Paleolithic art, examples of its use or preservation are rare. However, in Cueva Dones, it is the predominant technique. The researchers state that their research is still in its early stages, and there are many areas to study and panels to document, so more art is likely to be revealed in the coming years.

출처 :
– Antiquity journal
– University of Saragossa
– University of Alicante

By 맘포 브레시아

