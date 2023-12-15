Death Stranding은 이전 Kojima 타이틀을 능가하며 탄탄한 플레이어 기반과 판매량을 누리고 있습니다.

In an exciting partnership between Kojima Productions and A24, the production studio recently announced that Death Stranding has captivated “over 16 million Porters across PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and PC.” This remarkable figure takes into account both game units sold and players who have experienced the title through free trials on Game Pass, PlayStation Plus, and even the Epic Games Store. The latter allowed every user to claim a copy between December 2022 and May 2023.

While the last official data provided by Kojima Productions was in July 2021, when head of publishing Jay Boor disclosed that Death Stranding had sold over 5 million copies globally, it is challenging to track the growth of its audience since then. However, it is evident that the game’s popularity has soared.

Initially launched in November 2019, Death Stranding marked the studio’s first independent venture following Hideo Kojima’s departure from Konami. Comparisons with Kojima’s previous titles under Konami’s banner are challenging due to the lack of recent data. Nevertheless, it is worth noting some numbers:

The entire Metal Gear franchise has impressively accrued a global sales figure of 60.2 million copies since its inception in 1987. The Metal Gear Solid series accounts for the majority, with over 38 million units sold as of March 2014. Although specific figures for individual Metal Gear Solid games are not up to date, we can provide the following data based on older SEC filings, financial reports, and press releases from Konami:

– Metal Gear Solid: Over 7 million copies (as of March 31, 2005)

– Metal Gear Solid 2: Sons of Liberty: Over 7 million copies (as of March 31, 2005)

– Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater: Over 4 million copies (as of March 31, 2014)

– Metal Gear Solid 4: Guns of the Patriots: Over 6 million copies (as of May 2014)

– Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain: Over 6 million copies (as of December 2015)

Although it is safe to assume that Death Stranding has exceeded the sales of Metal Gear Solid 3, making a direct comparison with other titles in the Metal Gear Solid series is challenging. The existing numbers are likely much higher now, considering the success and ongoing popularity of Death Stranding.

Excitingly, Kojima Productions is currently engaged in the development of Death Stranding 2, the direct sequel to the original game. It will continue the story and feature beloved main characters portrayed by renowned actors such as Norman Reedus and Léa Seydoux.

Additionally, the studio recently unveiled its new project, OD, in collaboration with filmmaker Jordan Peele and Xbox Game Studios. While specific details are scarce, this upcoming endeavor is set to leverage cloud gaming technology, promising a unique and immersive experience for players worldwide.