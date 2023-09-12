도시의 삶

새로운 기술과 AI의 힘 공개

뉴스

iPhone 15 Pro Max는 더 높은 가격표를 가질 것으로 예상됩니다.

By가브리엘 보타

12년 2023월 XNUMX일
iPhone 15 Pro Max는 더 높은 가격표를 가질 것으로 예상됩니다.

Apple is set to unveil its new generation of iPhones, including the flagship iPhone 15 Pro Max, at an event today. Reports suggest that the new Pro variants will come with a higher price tag compared to previous models.

However, there is some good news for those looking to purchase the current model, the iPhone 14 Pro Max. Ahead of tonight’s event, Amazon UK has reduced the price of the 128GB iPhone 14 Pro Max in Space Black to £999, a 17% discount from its original price. This discount could be significant for those looking to upgrade from an older model.

While the current model may offer savings, it is worth considering what the iPhone 15 Pro Max has in store. According to rumors, the new flagship device is expected to feature USB-C connectivity, faster 35W charging, and a redesigned frame with thinner bezels. However, these upgrades may come at a higher cost compared to the iPhone 14 Pro Max.

For the latest tech deals, Club386 recommends following them on Twitter or Facebook, as well as subscribing to their free weekly newsletter.

정의 :
– iPhone 15 Pro Max: The upcoming flagship smartphone from Apple, expected to be unveiled at an event.
– iPhone 14 Pro Max: The current flagship smartphone from Apple.
– Pro variants: Refers to the higher-end models in the iPhone lineup.
– USB-C connectivity: A type of connector that allows for faster data transfer and charging speeds.
– 35W charging: Refers to the charging capability of the device, with 35 watts of power.
– Titanium frame: A material that may be used for the frame of the iPhone 15 Pro Max, which could provide added durability.
– Thinner bezels: Refers to the reduced size of the borders around the screen of the iPhone, resulting in a larger display area.

출처 :
– 제공된 URL이 없습니다.

By 가브리엘 보타

관련 포스트

뉴스

Wordle 검토: 퍼즐 Wordle 819 분석

16년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아
뉴스

고대 박테리아는 407억 XNUMX백만 년 전에 처음으로 육지에 정착했습니다

16년 2023월 XNUMX일 비키 스타브로풀루
뉴스

Sonos Beam(Gen 2)과 Samsung HW-S60B 사운드바 비교

16년 2023월 XNUMX일 비키 스타브로풀루

당신이 그리워

과학

네안데르탈인에게서 물려받은 유전자가 중증 코로나19의 위험을 증가시킨다는 연구 결과가 나왔습니다

19년 2023월 XNUMX일 가브리엘 보타 댓글 0
과학

멸종 옹호: 네안데르탈인의 존엄성

19년 2023월 XNUMX일 비키 스타브로풀루 댓글 0
과학

고대 기원: 과거의 신비를 밝히다

19년 2023월 XNUMX일 비키 스타브로풀루 댓글 0
과학

타밀 나두(Tamil Nadu), 테스트 양성률이 19인 새로운 COVID-XNUMX 사례 XNUMX건 보고

19년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류 댓글 0