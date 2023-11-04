Windows 노트북에서 배터리 수명을 최대화하는 방법

Battery life can be a major concern for laptop users, but there are several strategies you can employ to extend it. Although the age and charging history of your laptop’s battery play a role in its capacity, how you use your device can make a significant difference.

To assess the current status of your battery, consider generating a battery report. In Windows 10 and 11, you can easily create a battery report by following a few simple steps. First, press the Windows icon key + R to bring up a run window. Then, type CMD and enter to open a command prompt. Next, type “powercfg /batteryreport” and press enter to generate the report. The report will save to a file path that looks similar to C:UsersXXXXXbattery-report.html. Copy and paste the link path into your browser to view the report.

Review the “Installed batteries” section of the report to compare the design capacity with the current full charge capacity. If the full charge capacity is less than 80% of the design capacity, it may be time to replace the battery. However, if the difference is minimal, there are steps you can take to improve battery life.

Adjusting your laptop usage habits can help optimize battery performance. Lowering the display brightness and modifying energy-saving settings can have a significant impact. Additionally, consider shortening the time it takes for the laptop to go inactive and configure sleep mode settings when you close the lid. Moreover, Windows 10 and 11 offer power mode options that can be adjusted to balance performance and battery life.

It’s worth exploring Microsoft’s suggestions for each operating system version, as they provide specific recommendations. Additionally, check if your laptop manufacturer offers a battery management program that can optimize battery usage.

After making these adjustments, monitor your battery’s performance by rerunning the battery report after several charge cycles. By implementing these strategies, you can maximize the battery life of your Windows laptop and enjoy longer and more efficient usage.

