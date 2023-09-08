도시의 삶

새로운 기술과 AI의 힘 공개

뉴스

목요일 최고의 상품: 포켓몬 트릭 오어 트리트 부스터 팩, Razer Star Wars Xbox 컨트롤러, Sapphire Radeon RX 7900 XTX 비디오 카드 등

By맘포 브레시아

8년 2023월 XNUMX일
목요일 최고의 상품: 포켓몬 트릭 오어 트리트 부스터 팩, Razer Star Wars Xbox 컨트롤러, Sapphire Radeon RX 7900 XTX 비디오 카드 등

Thursday brings us a variety of great deals on gaming products, including Pokemon Trick or Treat Halloween booster packs, a limited edition Star Wars Stormtrooper Xbox controller, the powerful Sapphire Radeon RX 7900 XTX video card, an Alienware gaming monitor, the feature-rich Keychron K7 slim mechanical keyboard, and rare discounts on Secretlab gaming chairs.

If you’re looking for a Halloween treat alternative, consider the Pokémon TCG: 2023 Trick or Treat Booster Bundle. This bundle includes 50 mini booster packs of Pokemon cards, making it a superior alternative to traditional trick or treat candy. It’s a hit with both kids and adults alike.

For Xbox fans and Star Wars enthusiasts, there’s a rare deal on the limited edition Razer Star Wars Stormtrooper Xbox Series X wireless controller with a charging stand. This controller features officially licensed Star Wars artwork and comes with a matching themed charging stand. It’s currently discounted by 55%.

Gamers seeking a powerful video card can take advantage of the Sapphire Pulse AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX. This card outperforms the GeForce RTX 4080 in most games and is a great choice for 3D work or AI art thanks to its higher VRAM capacity. With a $60 coupon, this video card is currently 11% off.

The Keychron K7 65% low-profile mechanical keyboard is another standout deal, with nearly 50% off its regular price. This keyboard offers a compact layout, Gateron mechanical switches, and the choice of Bluetooth or USB Type-C connectivity.

For gamers in need of a new monitor, the Alienware AW3423DWF QD OLED gaming monitor is a top choice. This 34″ monitor features a high-resolution display, a fast response time, and a high refresh rate. It also includes OLED burn-in protection, a feature not found in many other monitors.

Lastly, Secretlab is offering discounts on its popular gaming chairs and gaming desks as part of its Labor Day Sale. The Secretlab TITAN Evo gaming chairs are available for up to $100 off, with the option to upgrade to premium materials.

These deals provide gamers with a range of options for enhancing their gaming experience, from collectible Pokemon cards to high-performance video cards and comfortable gaming chairs. Take advantage of these discounts and level up your gaming setup.

출처 :
– Amazon (www.amazon.com)
– Dell (www.dell.com)
– Secretlab (www.secretlab.co)

By 맘포 브레시아

관련 포스트

뉴스

표면 처리의 미래: 글로벌 바닥 연삭기 기술의 발전

11년 2023월 XNUMX일
뉴스

나노촉매가 글로벌 기술 산업에 미치는 영향: 종합 보고서

11년 2023월 XNUMX일
뉴스

물리학의 한계: 예측 불가능한 예측

11년 2023월 XNUMX일 가브리엘 보타

당신이 그리워

뉴스

표면 처리의 미래: 글로벌 바닥 연삭기 기술의 발전

11년 2023월 XNUMX일 댓글 0
기술

Apple, iPhone 15에서 USB-C로 전환: 강제 이동이지만 이점도 있음

11년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류 댓글 0
기술

생강: 변비에 대한 자연 요법

11년 2023월 XNUMX일 비키 스타브로풀루 댓글 0
기술

Starfield는 2024년에 출시될 모드를 공식적으로 지원합니다.

11년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아 댓글 0