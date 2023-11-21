New Cocktail Bar in Downtown Kalamazoo Offers Exclusive Yearlong Discount for Community

Downtown Kalamazoo’s newest addition to the cocktail scene, Dabney & Co., is shaking things up by offering a unique opportunity for cocktail enthusiasts. On the occasion of their one-year anniversary coinciding with the largest bar night of the year, the trendy cocktail bar is giving back to the community by gifting 50 lucky patrons a keychain that will unlock a yearlong discount.

Instead of merely celebrating their milestone, Dabney & Co. aims to express gratitude to its loyal customers and contribute to the vibrant downtown Kalamazoo community in a meaningful way. The keychain, bestowed upon the fortunate few, will grant a generous 15% discount on all orders throughout the entirety of 2024.

With an array of meticulously crafted cocktails, Dabney & Co. has quickly become a popular destination for cocktail connoisseurs and those seeking a delightful evening in downtown Kalamazoo. From classic concoctions to innovative mixology creations, the bar’s expert mixologists leave no stone unturned in their quest to craft the perfect libation.

Designed to create an inclusive and inviting atmosphere, Dabney & Co. welcomes both novices and seasoned cocktail enthusiasts alike. The bar’s commitment to quality, creativity, and excellent service has earned them a devoted following and numerous accolades within the local mixology scene.

FAQ :

Q: When does the yearlong discount at Dabney & Co. start?

A: The discount begins upon receiving the keychain and will be valid for the entire year of 2024.

Q: Can I use the yearlong discount for any order?

A: Yes, the 15% discount applies to all orders made at Dabney & Co. in 2024.

Q: How can I participate and have a chance to receive the keychain?

A: The giveaway is exclusive to Dabney & Co.’s one-year anniversary on Wednesday, Nov. 22. Patrons who make a purchase on this day will be entered into the draw for the keychain.