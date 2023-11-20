AI 산업의 새로운 리더십과 불확실성

In a shocking turn of events, Sam Altman, the leader of OpenAI, one of the most influential companies in the artificial intelligence (AI) industry, was fired by the startup’s board on Friday night. However, within 48 hours, Altman found himself hired to run a new division at Microsoft, a move that could potentially make him even more powerful in the AI space.

The firing of Altman has left OpenAI’s future uncertain, with reports suggesting that the company’s staff has lost trust in the board and employees are threatening to leave. This comes just a week after OpenAI unveiled new commercialized versions of its technology at its first-ever developer conference, including the customization option for its AI chatbot, ChatGPT.

While the details surrounding Altman’s firing remain unclear, tensions between him and the OpenAI board, who favored a more cautious approach to AI development, may have played a significant role. However, Altman’s departure has not been without its repercussions. Greg Brockman, another co-founder and OpenAI’s president, also left the company in support of Altman.

As the dust settles, Altman is now set to join Microsoft, along with Brockman, to lead a new AI research group. Meanwhile, OpenAI has appointed Emmett Shear, former CEO of Amazon’s streaming service Twitch, as its interim CEO. Despite these developments, the drama is far from over. OpenAI employees have signed an open letter demanding the resignation of the board and the reinstatement of Altman and Brockman. They have also threatened to follow the co-founders to Microsoft if their demands are not met.

In conclusion, the AI industry is experiencing significant leadership shifts, with Altman transitioning from OpenAI to Microsoft. The future of OpenAI remains uncertain, as the company grapples with internal tensions and the potential departure of key employees. The effects of these developments on the wider AI development arms race are yet to be seen.