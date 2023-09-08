도시의 삶

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 14515에서 오류 코드 2를 수정하는 방법

8년 2023월 XNUMX일
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 players may encounter error code 14515, which can prevent them from accessing multiplayer matchmaking. This error can occur randomly and without warning. It typically appears when players attempt to enter matchmaking.

The meaning of error code 14515 is that the Modern Warfare 2 servers are overloaded. This occurs when too many players are trying to access matchmaking simultaneously, causing the matchmaking queues to become overwhelmed. The exact cause of the overload can vary, such as during events or the start of a new season.

Unfortunately, there is no definitive solution for fixing error code 14515, as it is a server-side issue. However, there are some steps you can take to try and resolve the problem. Firstly, it is advisable to check the MW2 Down Detector website or the official Call of Duty Twitter page for any server status updates. Additionally, monitoring the official Activision support channel can provide information on the current server situation.

In many cases, the best course of action is to be patient and wait for the server load to decrease. Most players find that the issue resolves itself over time. However, if you want to troubleshoot the issue on your end, you can try the following steps:

1. Exit and restart the game.
2. 장치를 다시 시작하십시오.
3. 인터넷 연결을 확인합니다.
4. Reset your router.
5. Use a wired connection instead of Wi-Fi.
6. Adjust your firewall or antivirus settings.

Some players have also suggested flushing your DNS or reinstalling the game as potential solutions, although these steps may be unnecessary for this particular issue.

In conclusion, error code 14515 in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 indicates server overload. While there is no guaranteed fix, staying informed about server status updates and being patient is usually the best course of action.

