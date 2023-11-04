Players of the popular role-playing game Baldur’s Gate 3 have long yearned for the ability to give hugs to their favorite party members. While developer Larian Studios has not yet fulfilled this desire, recent findings by diligent dataminers suggest that hugs may soon become a reality in the game.

Reddit user u/BusinessContent9507 shared a screenshot of cinematics featuring the character Shadowheart, a half-elf cleric, with dialogue options related to hugs. The lines reveal a longing for physical affection, with Shadowheart expressing surprise and delight at the embrace. Furthermore, dialogue options after receiving a hug indicate that the relationship between characters will deepen, with expressions of admiration and addiction to the comforting hugs.

Interestingly, it seems that these hugs are not limited to romantic contexts. Shadowheart’s responses suggest that she appreciates hugs from both friends and partners alike. Her words indicate that the impact of these hugs goes beyond momentary comfort, with lines like “That hit the spot” and “You could charge gold for hugs, you know. They’d be queuing over the horizon.”

The anticipation for hugs in Baldur’s Gate 3 is palpable among the game’s dedicated community. While there are already hugs featured in cutscenes, many players have been yearning for more opportunities for friendly touch. Comments on social media platforms express the eagerness to embrace companions as friends, especially during moments of despair and anguish.

Even if Baldur’s Gate 3 continues to focus mostly on romantic relationships, the inclusion of hugs, even in a limited capacity, would be greatly appreciated by the player base. The longing for this small act of physical connection is evident, and players are willing to wait patiently for its implementation.

