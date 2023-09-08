도시의 삶

새로운 기술과 AI의 힘 공개

뉴스

NASA의 다트 임무에 의해 추락한 소행성이 이상하게 행동함

By가브리엘 보타

8년 2023월 XNUMX일
NASA의 다트 임무에 의해 추락한 소행성이 이상하게 행동함

An asteroid that was intentionally crashed into by NASA’s Dart spacecraft in a mission to alter its course is now exhibiting peculiar behavior. The spacecraft collided with the Dimorphos asteroid in September of last year as part of an experiment to test Earth’s defense against potential asteroid impacts. However, a teacher and his class studying the rock have recently discovered that since the collision, it has been moving in an unexpected and unusual manner.

The smaller asteroid, Dimorphos, is in orbit around a larger asteroid called Didymos. By successfully crashing into Dimorphos, the Dart mission was able to change its orbit by a significant amount. Dart, which stands for Double Asteroid Redirection Test, used a spacecraft about the size of a fridge to collide with the asteroid. This collision was meant to determine if a similar method could be used to alter the course of a dangerous asteroid heading towards Earth.

However, a team of children and their teacher, Jonathan Swift, at Thacher School in California, made a surprising discovery using their school telescope. They found that Dimorphos’ orbit continued to slow down after the impact, which is not what was expected. This finding was presented at a meeting of the American Astronomical Society and is likely to influence any future asteroid redirection missions by NASA.

One possible explanation for the ongoing change in the asteroid’s orbit is that the impact caused material, including large rocks, to be thrown up into the asteroid’s surface and eventually fall back, altering its orbit further. The European Space Agency is planning to launch a mission called Hera in 2026 to study Dimorphos and potentially reveal more information about its behavior after the collision.

In conclusion, the NASA Dart mission’s collision with the Dimorphos asteroid has led to unexpected changes in the asteroid’s orbit. Further study and missions, such as the upcoming Hera mission, will help scientists better understand and potentially mitigate the risks of asteroid impacts on Earth.

출처 :
– Original article: “Asteroid leaves mega dust trail after Nasa crash” by BBC News
– Original article: “Nasa mission successfully changed path of asteroid” by BBC News

정의:
– Asteroid: A small rocky object that orbits the Sun
– Meteor: An asteroid that burns up in the Earth’s atmosphere
– Vesta: One of the largest known asteroids with a diameter of 530km (330 miles)

By 가브리엘 보타

관련 포스트

뉴스

표면 처리의 미래: 글로벌 바닥 연삭기 기술의 발전

11년 2023월 XNUMX일
뉴스

나노촉매가 글로벌 기술 산업에 미치는 영향: 종합 보고서

11년 2023월 XNUMX일
뉴스

물리학의 한계: 예측 불가능한 예측

11년 2023월 XNUMX일 가브리엘 보타

당신이 그리워

뉴스

표면 처리의 미래: 글로벌 바닥 연삭기 기술의 발전

11년 2023월 XNUMX일 댓글 0
기술

Apple, iPhone 15에서 USB-C로 전환: 강제 이동이지만 이점도 있음

11년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류 댓글 0
기술

생강: 변비에 대한 자연 요법

11년 2023월 XNUMX일 비키 스타브로풀루 댓글 0
기술

Starfield는 2024년에 출시될 모드를 공식적으로 지원합니다.

11년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아 댓글 0