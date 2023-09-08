도시의 삶

꽃가루 및 환경 변화 분석에 인공 지능 지원

By가브리엘 보타

8년 2023월 XNUMX일
Scientists are using a combination of rapid imaging and artificial intelligence to analyze pollen and gain insights into present and historic environmental changes. Pollen grains from different plant species have unique shapes that can be identified and analyzed to understand the plant composition of specific time periods, potentially going back millions of years. However, the traditional method of manually counting pollen types using a light microscope is time-consuming.

Researchers from the University of Exeter and Swansea University are now utilizing technologies like imaging flow cytometry and artificial intelligence to develop a system that can quickly and accurately identify and categorize pollen. This system not only helps build a more comprehensive understanding of past flora but also has the potential to provide more accurate pollen readings in today’s environment, benefiting individuals with hay fever.

The team has already used the system to rapidly analyze a 5,500-year-old slice of lake sediment core and classify over a thousand pollen grains in under an hour, a task that would have taken up to eight hours using traditional methods. The system combines imaging flow cytometry to capture pollen images and a unique form of deep learning-based artificial intelligence to identify different types of pollen, even with imperfect samples.

The researchers aim to further refine and launch the system in the future and expand its applications to study grass pollen, which is a major irritant for hay fever sufferers. By understanding which pollens are prevalent at specific times, the pollen forecast could be improved, allowing individuals with hay fever to plan and reduce their exposure.

This innovative approach combining imaging, artificial intelligence, and pollen analysis has the potential to shed new light on biodiversity, climate change, and allergen detection in different environments.

Source: University of Exeter

