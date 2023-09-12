도시의 삶

Apple, 5G 모뎀 관련 Qualcomm과 파트너십 갱신

By비키 스타브로풀루

12년 2023월 XNUMX일
Apple has renewed its partnership with Qualcomm, ensuring that the consumer electronics giant will continue to use Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 5G Modem-RF Systems in its smartphones until 2026. This announcement comes despite Apple’s previous efforts to develop its own modems and reduce its dependence on Qualcomm.

Although Apple acquired Intel’s struggling modem business in 2019, providing the company with the necessary resources to create its own modems, it seems that Apple’s independent modem development has not yet reached fruition. The agreement with Qualcomm indicates that Apple is still relying on external suppliers to meet its modem needs.

Developing its own modems would have allowed Apple to bypass the costs and royalties associated with Qualcomm’s components, potentially increasing the company’s profitability. However, by renewing its partnership with Qualcomm, Apple is ensuring that it has a backup plan in case its independent modem development does not progress as quickly as anticipated.

While the new agreement is non-exclusive, meaning that Apple can still use its own modems or those from other suppliers, it underscores the company’s continued dependence on Qualcomm for its modem technology. Apple is a significant customer for Qualcomm, with both Apple and Samsung accounting for 10% or more of Qualcomm’s consolidated revenues in fiscal 2022.

The timing of the announcement is noteworthy, as it comes just ahead of Apple’s annual iPhone event, where the company is expected to unveil its new iPhone 15. Since it is unlikely that this upcoming lineup of smartphones will incorporate Apple’s in-house developed modem, it is anticipated that they will utilize Qualcomm’s 5G modem and RF front end.

Sources: Qualcomm

정의 :
– Snapdragon 5G Modem-RF Systems: Qualcomm’s range of 5G modem and radio frequency systems used in smartphones and other electronics.
– Modem: A device that allows devices to connect to the internet or other networks by transmitting and receiving data.
– RF Front End: The circuitry in a device that handles the transmission and reception of radio frequency signals.
– Royalties: Fees paid by a company to use another company’s intellectual property or technologies.

