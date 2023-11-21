New Payment Deal Shows Spotify’s Strategic Maneuvering

In a surprising turn of events, music streaming giant Spotify has secured a unique and advantageous partnership with Google for Android-based payments. According to recent testimony in the Epic v. Google trial, Spotify has managed to negotiate a deal where it pays a 0 percent commission when users choose to purchase subscriptions through its own payment system. However, if users opt for Google as their payment processor, Spotify only pays a meager 4 percent commission.

This agreement deviates significantly from Google’s standard 15 percent fee, challenging the notion that all developers are subject to the same rates. While Google had initially attempted to keep the details of this arrangement confidential, arguing that it could hinder negotiations with other app developers seeking more favorable terms, it has now been revealed during the trial.

Google’s User Choice Billing program, launched in 2022, typically reduces the Play Store commission by around 4 percent if developers utilize their own payment system, bringing the fee down to approximately 11 percent. However, this arrangement often offers little to no actual cost savings for developers, as they are responsible for the expenses associated with payment processing. While Google has emphasized the flexibility afforded by its program, the cost savings appear to be less significant than previously believed.

Spotify’s remarkable popularity played a pivotal role in ensuring this “unprecedented” and tailor-made deal. Testifying in court, Don Harrison, Google’s head of global partnerships, justified the agreement by stating that the proper functionality of Spotify across Play services and core services was crucial for ensuring consumers’ continued preference for Android phones. Alongside this payment arrangement, both Spotify and Google have committed $50 million each to a “success fund,” demonstrating their shared investment in the partnership’s success.

While the names of other developers benefiting from more favorable rates have not been disclosed, it has been revealed that Google offered Netflix a discounted rate of just 10 percent – an offer that was declined by the streaming giant. Consequently, Netflix no longer offers an in-app purchase option on Android and no longer pays any fees to Google for the distribution of its app.

This latest move by Spotify not only showcases its proactive approach to managing its payment obligations but also highlights the complex landscape of app store economics. By securing a deal that significantly reduces its payment burden, Spotify has positioned itself as a shrewd player in the ongoing battle between app developers and tech giants over commission fees.

