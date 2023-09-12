도시의 삶

뉴스

오늘 iPhone 15 출시: Apple, Made In India iPhone 출시

By맘포 브레시아

12년 2023월 XNUMX일
Apple is set to launch the highly anticipated iPhone 15 today, marking the first time that the “Made-In-India” phone will be available to the public. The global excitement for the iPhone 15 launch is palpable, with technology enthusiasts in India eagerly awaiting the unveiling. The launch of the iPhone 15 holds significant importance for Indian consumers, as it marks a major milestone in the country’s history. This will be the first time that an iPhone will be assembled in India, and once launched, it will be available for global sales.

The launch of the iPhone 15 will initially be limited to the South Asian market, where the “Made-In-India” version of the phone will be available. However, iPhones manufactured in China will also be available worldwide. The production of the iPhone 15 in India is a result of many companies diversifying their production away from China, especially after the disruptions caused by the pandemic. India has emerged as a preferred location for manufacturing due to its favorable business environment.

Foxconn Technology Group, the company responsible for manufacturing Apple iPhones, began production of the iPhone 15 at its factory in Tamil Nadu last month. This development has sparked speculation about the pricing of the iPhone 15 in India. While the previous models, iPhone 13 and iPhone 14, were also made in India, the pricing did not differ significantly from their global counterparts.

However, it remains to be seen whether the “Made-In-India” iPhone 15 will be priced lower compared to previous models. The launch price of the iPhone 13 in India was 79,900 rupees for the 128 GB variant, and the base variant of the iPhone 14 was also launched at a similar price point. The US price for both models was USD 799, which translated to roughly 100 times the price in India. Whether this significant price difference will change with the iPhone 15 remains uncertain for now.

In conclusion, the launch of the iPhone 15 is an exciting moment for technology enthusiasts worldwide, particularly in India where the “Made-In-India” version will be available. The move towards manufacturing iPhones in India reflects a growing trend of companies diversifying their production away from China. As consumers eagerly anticipate the launch, they hope to see a more favorable pricing strategy for the iPhone 15 in India.

출처 :
– Source article: [Marathi News](source)
– 정의:
– Made-In-India: Refers to products that are manufactured or assembled within India.
– Foxconn Technology Group: A Taiwanese electronics manufacturer known for its production of iPhones and other consumer electronic devices.

