도시의 삶

새로운 기술과 AI의 힘 공개

기술

Zoom, 규제 당국과 만나 Microsoft의 반경쟁 행위에 대한 우려 제기

By가브리엘 보타

8년 2023월 XNUMX일
Zoom, 규제 당국과 만나 Microsoft의 반경쟁 행위에 대한 우려 제기

Zoom Video Communications has reportedly met with regulators from the United States, the European Union, and other jurisdictions to express concerns about Microsoft’s alleged anti-competitive behavior. The video conferencing platform had discussions with the U.S. Federal Trade Commission, as well as competition enforcers from the EU, UK, and Germany over the past year.

Zoom’s concerns revolve around Microsoft’s preferential treatment of its chat and video app, Teams, through price bundling and product design. By giving preference to its own app, Zoom believes Microsoft is engaging in unfair competition practices. Zoom CEO Eric Yuan highlighted the importance of fair competition and the potential consequences of unfair practices.

In a separate case, Microsoft became the subject of an antitrust investigation by the European Union in July. The investigation was prompted by a complaint filed by Salesforce-owned competing workspace messaging app, Slack, in 2020. The European Union raised concerns about the bundling of Microsoft Teams with its Office product. As a response, Microsoft announced plans to unbundle Teams from its Office products and make it easier for competing products to integrate with its software.

Zoom’s meetings with regulators serve as an attempt to ensure fairness in the market and address alleged anti-competitive behavior by Microsoft. The discussions with regulators will help determine if any further action is necessary to promote a competitive environment in the video conferencing and communication software sector.

출처 :
– Reuters: [source article]

By 가브리엘 보타

관련 포스트

기술

생강: 변비에 대한 자연 요법

11년 2023월 XNUMX일 비키 스타브로풀루
기술

Starfield는 2024년에 출시될 모드를 공식적으로 지원합니다.

11년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아
기술

인스타그램, 가까운 친구들과 피드 게시물을 공유하는 새로운 기능 테스트 중

11년 2023월 XNUMX일 비키 스타브로풀루

당신이 그리워

기술

생강: 변비에 대한 자연 요법

11년 2023월 XNUMX일 비키 스타브로풀루 댓글 0
기술

Starfield는 2024년에 출시될 모드를 공식적으로 지원합니다.

11년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아 댓글 0
기술

인스타그램, 가까운 친구들과 피드 게시물을 공유하는 새로운 기능 테스트 중

11년 2023월 XNUMX일 비키 스타브로풀루 댓글 0
기술

웹스터 그로브스에서 열리는 제XNUMX회 연례 "거리의 피클볼" 토너먼트에 참여하세요

11년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류 댓글 0