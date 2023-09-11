도시의 삶

Xiaomi 13T 시리즈: 최고 수준의 소프트웨어 지원 및 유출된 렌더링

By비키 스타브로풀루

11년 2023월 XNUMX일
Xiaomi is set to launch the highly anticipated 13T series in Europe on September 26. These devices will be the first in the Xiaomi family to receive incredible software support, including 4 OS updates and 5 years of security patches. The 13T series will consist of two models: the Xiaomi 13T and the Xiaomi 13T Pro, which has also been officially confirmed.

Unofficially, it is expected that both phones will debut with MIUI 14 based on Android 13, the latest publicly available version of the Xiaomi skin. While official specifications have not been revealed, leaks suggest that the 13T Pro will be similar to the Redmi K60 Ultra, featuring a Dimensity 9200+ chipset and a 5,000mAh battery with 120W fast charging. On the other hand, the regular 13T will come with the Dimensity 8200-Ultra and a 5,000mAh battery with slower 67W charging.

Both devices are rumored to share several features, including a 6.67-inch 144Hz AMOLED display with a resolution of 1,220 x 2,712 pixels. The display is expected to offer an impressive peak brightness of 2,600 nits. Moreover, the phones will come with an IP68 rating for water and dust resistance, as well as Gorilla Glass 5 protection for their displays.

One noticeable difference between the 13T Pro and the K60 Ultra is the camera specifications. The 13T series is rumored to feature a 50MP main camera with an IMX707 sensor, a 50MP telephoto camera with a 50mm lens, a 12MP ultra-wide camera with a 15mm lens, and a 20MP selfie camera. Interestingly, these cameras will bear the Leica branding, and the camera app will include the usual set of Leica features.

According to leaks, the Xiaomi 13T with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage will be priced at €700, while the higher-end Xiaomi 13T Pro, equipped with 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage, will retail for €900.

Overall, the Xiaomi 13T series is shaping up to be a highly promising lineup with impressive software support and powerful features. Fans and tech enthusiasts are eagerly anticipating the official launch to get their hands on these devices.

출처:

