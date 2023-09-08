도시의 삶

디지털 공공 인프라의 힘: 인도의 모범적인 접근 방식

By비키 스타브로풀루

8년 2023월 XNUMX일
A recently released G20 document prepared by the World Bank has lauded India’s use of digital public infrastructure (DPI) in fostering financial inclusion and enabling digital transformation. The document highlights India’s successful implementation of key DPI components like Aadhaar, the digital ID system, and UPI, the digital payment system. It commends India’s approach to unlocking the potential of DPI to not only benefit inclusive finance but also support areas such as health, education, and sustainability.

The India stack, a combination of digital ID, interoperable payments, a digital credentials ledger, and account aggregation, is cited as an exemplary model that has achieved an impressive 80 percent financial inclusion rate in just six years. This feat would have taken nearly five decades without a DPI approach. The document also recognizes the significance of other countries’ digital public infrastructure systems, such as Singapore’s Singpass, the Philippines’ PhilSys, and the UAE’s UAE-Pass.

Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI) refers to the blocks or platforms that enable the delivery of essential services to citizens, promoting digital inclusion and improving lives. DPIs are characterized by interoperability, openness, and inclusiveness, leveraging technology to provide critical public and private services. India’s Data Empowerment and Protection Architecture (DEPA) and Account Aggregator (AA) Framework are also cited as notable components of its DPI.

The report further highlights the rapid and transformative adoption of fast payment systems, with examples from India and Brazil, where UPI and Pix have gained significant popularity. In India alone, UPI processed over 9.41 billion transactions, amounting to around Rs 14.89 trillion, in May 2023. This represented nearly 50 percent of India’s nominal GDP for the fiscal year 2022-23.

One crucial aspect of DPIs is their ability to complement and integrate with each other, reducing existing constraints and expanding their impact. The document highlights how open APIs and digital ID systems enable services like e-KYC or remote authentication. India’s Aadhaar biometric identification system, which covers over one billion people, allows financial service providers to remotely authenticate an individual’s identity, even using selfie-based mechanisms.

India’s DPIs have also proven their value for the private sector, particularly for financial service providers (FSPs) and micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs). The AA ecosystem, enabled by DPIs, has led to higher conversion rates in SME lending, significant savings in depreciation costs, and a reduction in fraud-related expenses for nonbank financial companies (NBFCs) in India. Additionally, the implementation of DPIs like India’s Open Credit Enablement Network (OCEN) has facilitated MSMEs in securing credit based on their business history rather than physical collateral.

Overall, the G20 document emphasizes how India’s exemplary approach to digital public infrastructure has been instrumental in driving financial inclusion and boosting digital transformation. By leveraging DPI components like Aadhaar and UPI, India has made significant strides in improving citizens’ lives, achieving high levels of account ownership, and promoting the growth of the private sector.

G20 policy recommendations for advancing financial inclusion and productivity gains through DPI

