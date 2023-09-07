도시의 삶

새로운 기술과 AI의 힘 공개

기술

Apple 이벤트 2023: 새로운 iPhone 15 라인업과 Apple Watch가 공개될 것으로 예상됩니다.

By로버트 앤드류

7년 2023월 XNUMX일
Apple 이벤트 2023: 새로운 iPhone 15 라인업과 Apple Watch가 공개될 것으로 예상됩니다.

Apple enthusiasts around the world are eagerly awaiting this year’s Apple event, where the tech giant is expected to unveil its highly anticipated iPhone 15 lineup and the latest Apple Watches. The event will take place on Tuesday, September 12th at the Steve Jobs Theater in Cupertino, California.

For those unable to attend the event in person, Apple will be live streaming the event on its YouTube channel, as well as on apple.com and the Apple TV app. The event is scheduled to start at 1 p.m. ET, or 10 a.m. PT for those on the West Coast.

While Apple has not officially announced a release date for the iPhone 15, it is typically available for pre-order the Friday after the event, with deliveries starting a week later. This means that eager customers can expect to get their hands on the latest iPhone soon after the event.

Rumors surrounding the iPhone 15 lineup suggest several exciting changes. One notable change is the replacement of the lightning port with a USB-C port on both the iPhone 15 and the iPhone 15 Plus. Additionally, the iPhone 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max are rumored to feature titanium frames and the powerful A17 processor.

Furthermore, reports from Bloomberg indicate that the new iPhones will come equipped with an A16 chip, a Dynamic Island interface, and a 48-megapixel rear camera. These upgrades promise enhanced performance and imaging capabilities for Apple’s loyal user base.

As the Apple event draws near, technology enthusiasts and Apple fans alike are eagerly anticipating the announcement of the new iPhone 15 lineup and the latest Apple Watches. Stay tuned for more updates on these exciting products that will shape the future of the tech industry.

출처 :
– Jessica Guynn, USA TODAY

By 로버트 앤드류

관련 포스트

기술

Apple, iPhone 15에서 USB-C로 전환: 강제 이동이지만 이점도 있음

11년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류
기술

생강: 변비에 대한 자연 요법

11년 2023월 XNUMX일 비키 스타브로풀루
기술

Starfield는 2024년에 출시될 모드를 공식적으로 지원합니다.

11년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아

당신이 그리워

뉴스

표면 처리의 미래: 글로벌 바닥 연삭기 기술의 발전

11년 2023월 XNUMX일 댓글 0
기술

Apple, iPhone 15에서 USB-C로 전환: 강제 이동이지만 이점도 있음

11년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류 댓글 0
기술

생강: 변비에 대한 자연 요법

11년 2023월 XNUMX일 비키 스타브로풀루 댓글 0
기술

Starfield는 2024년에 출시될 모드를 공식적으로 지원합니다.

11년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아 댓글 0