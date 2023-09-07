도시의 삶

새로운 기술과 AI의 힘 공개

기술

Apple의 12월 15일 이벤트에서 기대할 사항: iPhone 9 및 Apple Watch Series XNUMX

By비키 스타브로풀루

7년 2023월 XNUMX일
Apple의 12월 15일 이벤트에서 기대할 사항: iPhone 9 및 Apple Watch Series XNUMX

Apple’s September event is just around the corner, and there are a few key products that we can expect to be showcased. The main highlights are the iPhone 15 and the Apple Watch Series 9. Rumors and speculations have been circulating, and here’s what we know so far.

The iPhone 15 is expected to have a notable change – the adoption of USB-C. This move was prompted by EU regulators’ decision to standardize ports across devices. While the implementation deadline is the end of 2024, Apple seems to be taking the opportunity to make this shift now. The higher USB 3.2 data speed might be reserved for the pro models, with the standard iPhone 15 sticking to USB 2.0.

Wireless charging is also expected to receive an upgrade, with a bump up to 35W across the board. The iPhone 15 is rumored to be one of the first phones to embrace the Qi2 standard, which combines wireless charging with magnets. Additionally, features like the Dynamic Island, introduced in the Pro models, may trickle down to the cheaper iPhone 15 models.

Another rumored addition is the iPhone 15 Ultra, replacing the Pro Max. This device is said to feature a 6.7-inch display with a 120 Hz refresh rate, slimmed-down bezels, and a new “Action” button. This button, taken from the Apple Watch Ultra, offers customizable shortcuts to various functions.

Turning to the Apple Watch Series 9, information has been relatively scarce. It’s possible that this year’s event may be more low-key for Apple’s wearables, with the focus on next year’s 10th-anniversary device. However, it’s likely that the Ultra 2 and Series 9 will receive processor and color updates. There have also been reports of Apple exploring 3D printing for case design, following its use in the Vision Pro headset.

While the AirPods and other devices are expected to receive updates, the details are still speculative. It’s possible that new AirPods with the H2 chip may be released, along with a standalone USB-C charging case. Additionally, more information on the Vision Pro headset, iOS/macOS/iPadOS/watchOS release dates, and possible demos may be unveiled.

Overall, Apple’s September event is filled with anticipation for the latest iPhone and Apple Watch models. While some rumors are based on speculation, they provide an exciting glimpse into what could be in store for Apple enthusiasts.

출처 :

– Not all who wonder are lost, but some of us are waiting for Apple’s event – https://techcrunch.com/2022/09/05/not-all-who-wonder-are-lost-but-some-of-us-are-waiting-for-apples-namesake-event/

By 비키 스타브로풀루

관련 포스트

기술

Apple, iPhone 15에서 USB-C로 전환: 강제 이동이지만 이점도 있음

11년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류
기술

생강: 변비에 대한 자연 요법

11년 2023월 XNUMX일 비키 스타브로풀루
기술

Starfield는 2024년에 출시될 모드를 공식적으로 지원합니다.

11년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아

당신이 그리워

뉴스

표면 처리의 미래: 글로벌 바닥 연삭기 기술의 발전

11년 2023월 XNUMX일 댓글 0
기술

Apple, iPhone 15에서 USB-C로 전환: 강제 이동이지만 이점도 있음

11년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류 댓글 0
기술

생강: 변비에 대한 자연 요법

11년 2023월 XNUMX일 비키 스타브로풀루 댓글 0
기술

Starfield는 2024년에 출시될 모드를 공식적으로 지원합니다.

11년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아 댓글 0