기술

디지털 치료법 채택의 장애물 극복

By로버트 앤드류

11년 2023월 XNUMX일
At the 2023 PBMI Annual National Conference, a panel on nonprescription digital therapeutics addressed the practical problems hindering their integration into mainstream healthcare. These issues include the lack of billing codes, absence of standardization, and multiple stakeholders responsible for coverage decisions. Additionally, the panelists recognized the need to establish standards of evidence, carefully consider the patient population, and change the perception of what prescription benefits entail.

Nate Harold, R.Ph., Pharm.D., from MedOne Rx, emphasized the importance of clarifying that a prescription benefit is not limited to medication. He emphasized that prescription benefits aim to achieve positive clinical outcomes at an affordable price, which can be attained through digital therapeutics, devices, support structures, or health coaching services.

Andy Molnar, CEO of the Digital Therapeutics Alliance, highlighted the necessity of developing supporting evidence for digital therapeutics. He mentioned a comprehensive guide developed by his organization to assist manufacturers and payers in evaluating digital therapeutics. While optimistic about their future, Molnar acknowledged that it may take several years for digital therapeutics to become a regular part of healthcare prescribing.

Michael Steelman, vice president of managed markets at Dexcom, stressed the importance of identifying the right patients for digital therapeutics and adopting a flexible approach. He mentioned the example of Calm, a sleep and meditation app sold directly to consumers. Steelman suggested that the best commercialization strategy varies depending on the specific digital therapeutic.

Matt Alberico, MBA, from DarioHealth, addressed the issue of access to digital therapeutics. He dispelled the misconception that access to smartphones is the problem, highlighting that the real challenge lies in access to Wi-Fi or data usage. Alberico advocated for asynchronous platforms that allow patients to engage with healthcare systems, clinicians, coaches, and digital platforms at their convenience. He also emphasized the importance of delivering on the promises of engagement and outcomes.

The panelists acknowledged immediate practical problems related to Medicare reimbursement categories, billing codes, and formularies for digital therapeutics. They also discussed the challenges of provider uptake and the need for education within the provider community. Additionally, the return on investment and real-world evidence studies were identified as vital aspects for payers and vendors to consider.

In conclusion, while there are numerous obstacles to overcome, the panel expressed optimism about the future integration of digital therapeutics into everyday healthcare. With careful consideration of the patient population, supporting evidence, flexible commercialization strategies, and addressing practical concerns, digital therapeutics have the potential to revolutionize healthcare delivery.

