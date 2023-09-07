도시의 삶

허리케인 이달리아(Hurricane Idalia) 내부의 이미지를 포착하는 세일드론: 폭풍에 대한 독특한 관점

By가브리엘 보타

7년 2023월 XNUMX일
In a remarkable display of technological innovation, NOAA has released video footage captured by a Saildrone as it floated inside Hurricane Idalia. This uncrewed surface vehicle, designed and operated by Saildrone, Inc., gathers data while sailing on the open ocean using wind and solar power. The video provides a rare glimpse into the heart of the powerful storm.

The images taken by Saildrone 1083 showcase the turbulent dark waters of the Atlantic, rising and falling under the backdrop of thick clouds that obscure the horizon. The choppy sea conditions cause the Saildrone to tilt back and forth, revealing the immense energy contained within Hurricane Idalia.

Not only did the Saildrone capture footage of the storm’s outer regions, but it also passed through the eye wall and into the eye of the hurricane itself. The vehicle braved sustained tropical storm force winds for over nine hours and faced waves as high as 31 feet. This feat was accomplished while multiple dropsondes, deployed from the NOAA P-3 aircraft, gathered additional data.

The insights gained from this unique perspective inside Hurricane Idalia contribute to our knowledge and understanding of these powerful natural phenomena. By combining the capabilities of Saildrones with other scientific instruments and remote sensing technologies, scientists can gather valuable data to improve hurricane forecasting models and enhance our ability to mitigate the impacts of these storms.

This innovative use of Saildrones demonstrates the potential to revolutionize our understanding of hurricanes and improve our ability to protect coastal communities from their destructive forces. As technology continues to advance, we can expect further advancements in the field of hurricane research, ultimately leading to more accurate predictions and better preparedness in the face of these severe weather events.

출처 :
– Saildrone, Inc. (Definitions: Saildrones are wind- and solar-powered uncrewed surface vehicles that collect data when sailing on the open ocean.)
– NOAA P-3 Aircraft

