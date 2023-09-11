도시의 삶

새로운 기술과 AI의 힘 공개

기술

버지니아 주류 위원회(Virginia Spirits Board), 디지털 여권 프로그램 출시

By가브리엘 보타

11년 2023월 XNUMX일
버지니아 주류 위원회(Virginia Spirits Board), 디지털 여권 프로그램 출시

The Virginia Spirits Board has recently introduced a new digital passport program, which allows users to explore more than 30 distilleries throughout the state. The program, known as the Virginia Spirits Passport, is available to individuals aged 21 and older, and offers access to exclusive deals and discounts.

By signing up for the free passport program, participants can accumulate points through check-ins at different distilleries. These points can be redeemed for exciting prizes, including tickets to the Virginia Spirits Expo and entries into sweepstakes for getaways and unique experiences.

The passport program is set to run until August 31, 2024, providing ample time for participants to visit and enjoy various Virginia distilleries. September has also been designated as Virginia Spirits Month, making it the perfect time to start exploring the diverse and vibrant spirits scene in the state.

In addition to existing distilleries, more are expected to join the program, offering participants even more opportunities to unlock special offers and discover new spirits. Some of the distilleries currently participating in the program include Deep Creek Distilling, Ironclad Distillery Co., Beach Vodka, Waterman Spirits, Chesapeake Bay Distillery, Tarnished Truth Distilling Co., 8 Shires Coloniale Distillery, and Copper Fox Distillery.

To get started with the Virginia Spirits Passport, users can visit the official website at virginiaspirits.org/passport. Here, they can sign up for the program and begin their journey through the world of Virginia spirits.

출처 :
– Rekaya Gibson, 757-295-8809, [이메일 보호]
– Deep Creek Distilling, 801 Butler St., Suite 12, Chesapeake
– Ironclad Distillery Co., 124 23rd St., Newport News
– Virginia Spirits Expo, MacArthur Center (Outdoor Square), 300 Monticello Ave., Norfolk
– Beach Vodka, 1375 Oceana Blvd., Virginia Beach
– Waterman Spirits, 712-A Atlantic Ave., Virginia Beach
– Chesapeake Bay Distillery, 437 Virginia Beach Blvd., Virginia Beach
– Tarnished Truth Distilling Co., 4200 Atlantic Ave., Virginia Beach
– 8 Shires Coloniale Distillery, 7218 Merrimac Trail, Williamsburg
– Copper Fox Distillery, 901 Capitol Landing Road, Williamsburg

By 가브리엘 보타

관련 포스트

기술

일본, 2030년 발사를 위한 메탄 연료 로켓 엔진 개발

16년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류
기술

Discover Samsung 세일: 단 $1에 Samsung SmartThings Station을 구매하세요!

16년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아
기술

정리의 기술: 과잉을 버리기

16년 2023월 XNUMX일 가브리엘 보타

당신이 그리워

과학

흑인 과학자들이 다양성을 높이기 위한 노력으로 최첨단 연구에 대한 보조금을 받을 예정

19년 2023월 XNUMX일 비키 스타브로풀루 댓글 0
과학

NASA, OSIRIS-REx 미션 홈커밍 스트리밍

19년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류 댓글 0
과학

뱀 주인을 위한 경고: 애완동물에 대한 책임을 지십시오

19년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아 댓글 0
과학

NASA의 큐리오시티 로버가 화성의 게디즈 계곡 능선에 도달했습니다.

19년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류 댓글 0