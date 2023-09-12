도시의 삶

새로운 기술과 AI의 힘 공개

Apple 이벤트 및 인플레이션 데이터에 앞서 투자자들이 주의를 보임에 따라 미국 주식이 하락했습니다.

By가브리엘 보타

12년 2023월 XNUMX일
US stocks were set to slip on Tuesday morning as investors displayed caution ahead of a pivotal product event for Apple and key inflation data later in the week. The Dow was down 0.1% in pre-market trade, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq both fell 0.2%.

Investors are closely watching the US consumer price index, which is due to be released on Wednesday. It is expected to show a 0.5% rise in prices in August, following a 0.2% gain in July. However, core inflation is projected to remain stable at 0.2% month-on-month.

The economic advisory committee of the American Bankers Association has stated that the Federal Reserve’s rate-rising cycle is now over. They predict that GDP growth will ease to 1.2% next year from 2% in 2023. Shifting rate expectations in recent weeks have caused uncertainty in the markets, but rumors of an impending pause in rate hikes have helped to lift sentiment.

In the tech sector, Apple’s Wonderlust event on Tuesday is highly anticipated. The event may include the launch of the new iPhone 15 and Apple Watch Series 9, as well as updates to the iPad and VisionPro headset. Tesla futures are retreating after a 10% jump on Monday, driven by an upgrade from Morgan Stanley. The bank believes that Tesla’s custom supercomputing product, Dojo, could add significant value to the company.

Investors are also keeping an eye on ARM’s upcoming IPO on the NYSE. The UK chip group’s IPO is reportedly oversubscribed by 10 times its offering size.

In other news, WestRock is rising in pre-market trade following the announcement of its merger with paper and packaging peer Smurfit Kappa. The merger will create a business with combined revenues of $34bn and a 20% market share in Europe and North America.

