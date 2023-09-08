도시의 삶

새로운 기술과 AI의 힘 공개

기술

호주, AI가 생성한 아동 성적 학대 자료의 공유를 방지하는 규정 시행

By로버트 앤드류

8년 2023월 XNUMX일
호주, AI가 생성한 아동 성적 학대 자료의 공유를 방지하는 규정 시행

Australia’s e-Safety Commissioner, Julie Inman Grant, has announced a new code that will require search engines like Google and Bing to take steps to prevent the sharing of child sexual abuse material created by artificial intelligence (AI). Inman Grant stated that the code will not only require search engines to ensure that such content does not appear in search results but also prohibit the production of synthetic versions of the material, also known as deepfakes, by AI functions built into search engines. This move comes in response to the growing use of generative AI, which has caught the industry off guard.

The new code was drafted by Google, owned by Alphabet, and Bing, owned by Microsoft, at the request of the Australian government. Initially, the draft code did not cover AI-generated content, prompting Inman Grant to ask the industry giants to revise it. The Digital Industry Group Inc, an advocacy organization in Australia whose members include Google and Microsoft, expressed satisfaction with the approved version of the code, highlighting its adherence to recent developments in relation to generative AI and its provision of further community safeguards.

This development showcases how the regulatory and legal landscape surrounding internet platforms is being shaped by the rapid advancement of products that generate realistic content through AI. Australia’s e-Safety Commissioner has been proactive in implementing safety codes for various internet services and is currently working on developing codes for internet storage and private messaging services. The latter has faced resistance from privacy advocates worldwide.

In summary, Australia is taking significant steps to address the issue of AI-generated child sexual abuse material. The new code will require search engines to actively prevent the sharing of such content and prohibit the creation of synthetic versions through AI functions. By taking these measures, Australia aims to safeguard its online community and ensure the responsible use of generative AI technology.

정의 :
– AI (Artificial Intelligence): The simulation of human intelligence by machines that can perform tasks and exhibit intelligent behavior.
– Deepfakes: Synthetic media in which a person’s face or voice is manipulated using advanced AI technology to create fabricated images and videos that appear genuine.

출처 :
Byron Kaye, Reuters

By 로버트 앤드류

관련 포스트

기술

Apple, iPhone 15에서 USB-C로 전환: 강제 이동이지만 이점도 있음

11년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류
기술

생강: 변비에 대한 자연 요법

11년 2023월 XNUMX일 비키 스타브로풀루
기술

Starfield는 2024년에 출시될 모드를 공식적으로 지원합니다.

11년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아

당신이 그리워

기술

Apple, iPhone 15에서 USB-C로 전환: 강제 이동이지만 이점도 있음

11년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류 댓글 0
기술

생강: 변비에 대한 자연 요법

11년 2023월 XNUMX일 비키 스타브로풀루 댓글 0
기술

Starfield는 2024년에 출시될 모드를 공식적으로 지원합니다.

11년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아 댓글 0
기술

인스타그램, 가까운 친구들과 피드 게시물을 공유하는 새로운 기능 테스트 중

11년 2023월 XNUMX일 비키 스타브로풀루 댓글 0