By가브리엘 보타

11년 2023월 XNUMX일
Tetra Pak 맞춤형 인쇄로 음료수 상자 포장에 혁명을 일으키다

Tetra Pak recently unveiled its latest innovation, Tetra PakR Custom Printing, at PACK EXPO Las Vegas. This new initiative offers brands a cutting-edge, cost-effective, and customizable solution for printing on paper-based beverage cartons. The company also announced a collaboration with Flow Beverage Corp., a health and wellness-focused beverage company based in Toronto, to create customized packaging for its alkaline spring water.

One of the most exciting developments showcased at the event was the installation of a full-width Koenig & Bauer RotaJET 168 digital printer at Tetra Pak’s Denton, Texas facility. This state-of-the-art printer boasts a web speed of 135 m/min and a web width of 840 to 1680 mm, offering increased flexibility and the ability to customize with dynamic on-pack QR codes and various designs within the same order.

The advantages of Tetra Pak Custom Printing are not limited to aesthetic enhancements. This digital printing technology allows for smaller, more personalized batch sizes, making it ideal for food and beverage brands of all sizes. Additionally, the packaging can be integrated with connected packaging applications using unique codes and designs.

Flow Beverage Corp., known for its presence in retail stores across Canada and the U.S., plans to utilize the customized packaging in its partnership with Live Nation Entertainment. By incorporating bespoke designs on Tetra Pak cartons, Flow aims to capitalize on consumer trends and enhance its brand presence at Live Nation Canada venues.

Pedro Goncalves, the Vice President of Marketing for Tetra Pak U.S. and Canada, emphasized the importance of quickly activating marketing efforts in today’s fast-paced world. He expressed pride in collaborating with Flow and bringing their innovative designs to concert attendees as they leave their favorite shows this fall.

According to Nicholas Reichenbach, founder and CEO of Flow, Tetra Pak Custom Printing not only elevates the design of their cartons but also presents new advertising possibilities. He believes that the medium speaks volumes about their commitment to quality, sustainability, and memorable experiences and anticipates more partnerships expressing their brand and sustainability values on pack.

Overall, Tetra Pak Custom Printing revolutionizes beverage carton packaging by offering brands the opportunity to showcase their identity and connect with consumers in a dynamic and eco-friendly way.

출처 :
– Tetra Pak Custom Printing
– PACK EXPO Las Vegas

By 가브리엘 보타

