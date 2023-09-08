도시의 삶

새로운 기술과 AI의 힘 공개

기술

Tecno, 독특한 폼 팩터를 갖춘 저렴한 플립 폰인 "Phantom V Flip" 출시 예고

By맘포 브레시아

8년 2023월 XNUMX일
Tecno, 독특한 폼 팩터를 갖춘 저렴한 플립 폰인 "Phantom V Flip" 출시 예고

Tecno, a smartphone manufacturer known for its affordable devices, is teasing the launch of a new flip phone called the “Phantom V Flip.” This upcoming release follows the success of the Tecno Phantom V Fold, which is a book-style foldable smartphone that is surprisingly affordable compared to other foldables on the market.

The Tecno Phantom V Fold, launched earlier this year, has impressed users with its sturdy build and near-invisible crease on its 7.85-inch 120Hz display. The device is competitively priced at around $1,100, making it significantly cheaper than other foldable options like the Google Pixel Fold and Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5.

While the hardware of the Phantom V Fold instills confidence in the viability of affordable foldable smartphones, the software falls short. Tecno’s “HiOS” Android skin is heavy and not particularly user-friendly. However, software updates have improved the experience, indicating that Tecno is actively working on enhancing the usability of its devices.

The Tecno Phantom V Fold is currently only available in select regions, such as India. However, its success highlights the potential for foldable technology to become more accessible and affordable in the future. Tecno’s commitment to offering quality devices at lower price points is also evident in its previous releases, such as the Camon 20 Pro and Premier.

The upcoming launch of the Tecno Phantom V Flip is highly anticipated, especially due to its unique form factor, which features a circular display on the outside. The company is hosting an event on September 22 to unveil this flip phone, and fans are eager to see if it will have a similar affordable price tag like its predecessor.

The Tecno Phantom V Flip has the potential to drive other manufacturers to release more affordable flip phones, ultimately making these devices accessible to a wider audience.

출처 :
– https://9to5google.com/2022/09/09/tecno-phantom-v-flip-tease/
– https://www.gsmarena.com/tecno_phantom_v_flip_to_unveil_on_september_22-news-55650.php

By 맘포 브레시아

관련 포스트

기술

Apple, iPhone 15에서 USB-C로 전환: 강제 이동이지만 이점도 있음

11년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류
기술

생강: 변비에 대한 자연 요법

11년 2023월 XNUMX일 비키 스타브로풀루
기술

Starfield는 2024년에 출시될 모드를 공식적으로 지원합니다.

11년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아

당신이 그리워

뉴스

표면 처리의 미래: 글로벌 바닥 연삭기 기술의 발전

11년 2023월 XNUMX일 댓글 0
기술

Apple, iPhone 15에서 USB-C로 전환: 강제 이동이지만 이점도 있음

11년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류 댓글 0
기술

생강: 변비에 대한 자연 요법

11년 2023월 XNUMX일 비키 스타브로풀루 댓글 0
기술

Starfield는 2024년에 출시될 모드를 공식적으로 지원합니다.

11년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아 댓글 0