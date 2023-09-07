도시의 삶

연구 결과, 코로나19에서 회복 중인 엘리트 운동선수는 지속적인 심장 손상을 경험하지 않았습니다

By로버트 앤드류

7년 2023월 XNUMX일
A recent study conducted by researchers from Amsterdam University Medical Centers has shown that elite athletes who have recovered from COVID-19 did not experience any lasting damage to their hearts and were able to continue their careers unaffected by the illness. The study aimed to determine if COVID-19, which can cause inflammation of the heart muscles, had any long-term impact on the cardiac health of elite athletes.

The study included a total of 259 elite athletes, with an average age of 26.5 years, who were followed for up to 27 months after their COVID-19 infection. Out of the participants, 123 had been infected with COVID-19, with 9% of them reporting cardiovascular symptoms, while 136 served as controls.

During the follow-up period, the athletes who had contracted COVID-19 underwent additional cardiovascular screenings, including cardiovascular MRI. The researchers compared various parameters related to ventricular volumes and function, late gadolinium enhancement (LGE), and T1 relaxation times between the infected and non-infected athletes. Additionally, data on cardiac adverse events, ventricular arrhythmia burden, and the cessation of sports careers were collected.

The results showed that none of the elite athletes experienced career-ending cardiac complications. There were also no significant differences in function and volumetric CMR parameters between the infected athletes and the controls. Only four of the COVID-19 infected athletes showed LGE, while none of the controls did. However, in those four cases, only one displayed a reversal of the condition, while the other three continued their sports careers without any setbacks.

Based on these findings, the researchers concluded that resuming elite-level competitive sports after recovering from a COVID-19 infection is safe and feasible, even for the small percentage of athletes who may experience myocardial sequelae related to SARS-CoV-2.

The authors of the study emphasized that their findings should be reassuring for athletes and provide insight into the minimal risks associated with the impact of COVID-19 on the heart. Dr. Harald Jorstad, a sports cardiologist at Amsterdam UMC and one of the study’s authors, stated that based on the study’s results, heart involvement in athletes with COVID-19 is rare and the risks are minimal, even for those returning to intensive sports activities.

Overall, the study provides valuable information for athletes recovering from COVID-19, indicating that long-term cardiac damage is unlikely and that they can safely continue with their athletic careers.

