11년 2023월 XNUMX일
다우존스 산업평균지수는 테슬라와 퀄컴의 상승으로 상승합니다.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average increased by 0.3% or 88 points, while the Nasdaq surged by 1.2% and the S&P 500 rose by 0.7%. Tesla experienced a significant boost, with its stock rising over 10% after Morgan Stanley upgraded the company to overweight from equalweight. The upgrade was based on the potential impact of Tesla’s supercomputer, Dojo, which can process data from its vehicles to train AI models for self-driving cars. Morgan Stanley analysts predict that Dojo could add up to $500 billion to Tesla’s enterprise value by driving faster adoption of “robotaxis” and network services.

The chipmaker Qualcomm also performed well, seeing a 4% increase in its stock price. This came after it expanded its deal to supply Apple with 5G modems for its iPhones through 2025. The timing of the deal is strategic, as Apple is expected to unveil the new iPhone 15 at an upcoming launch event. Wedbush estimates that a quarter of Apple’s 1.2 billion installed base has not upgraded their iPhones in four years, presenting an opportunity for Apple to raise prices for the iPhone 15 Pro and Max models.

Disney and Charter Communications resolved a dispute over cable fees, allowing Charter’s cable customers to once again access several Disney-owned channels. The agreement also grants some Spectrum customers access to ad-supported apps Disney+ and ESPN+. This positive development has boosted investor sentiment in media stocks like Fox Corp Class A, Paramount, and Warner Bros Discovery Inc.

In other news, JM Smucker made a deal to acquire Hostess Brands for $34.25 per share, valuing the latter at approximately $5.6 billion. Though JM Smucker’s stock fell by 6%, Hostess saw a 19% jump to a fresh 52-week high. JM Smucker emerged victorious against competition from General Mills in the bidding war for Hostess Brands.

Overall, the stock market saw positive movements driven by upgrades, significant deals, resolving disputes, and strategic product launches.

정의 :
– Dow Jones Industrial Average: a stock market index that measures the stock performance of 30 large companies listed on stock exchanges in the United States.
– S&P 500: a stock market index that tracks the performance of 500 large companies listed on stock exchanges in the United States.
– Nasdaq: a stock market index that includes approximately 3,000 stocks traded on the Nasdaq exchange, which is known for its technology-focused companies.
– Tesla: an electric vehicle and clean energy company.
– Qualcomm Incorporated: a multinational semiconductor and telecommunications equipment company.
– Apple: a technology company known for its consumer electronics, software, and services.
– Disney: a multinational entertainment and media conglomerate.
– Charter Communications: a telecommunications and mass media company.
– JM Smucker: a food and beverage company known for its various consumer brands.
– Hostess Brands: a company that produces snack cakes and baked goods.
– General Mills: a multinational food manufacturing company.

출처 :
– Morgan Stanley client note
– Wedbush 분석

