By가브리엘 보타

12년 2023월 XNUMX일
Steam 20주년 기념: 논란부터 게임 산업의 지배력까지

Steam, the popular digital distribution platform for video games, is celebrating its 20th anniversary. Launched on September 12, 2003, Steam initially faced backlash from PC gamers who saw it as a threat to multiplayer server browsers and physical discs. However, Valve’s release of Half-Life 2, which required Steam to play, proved to be a massive success and paved the way for Steam’s dominance in the industry.

Despite initial skepticism, game publishers eventually recognized the value of Steam and its vast user base. Today, major publishers such as EA, Ubisoft, Microsoft, Sony, Square Enix, and even Blizzard have embraced Steam as the de facto PC game platform. Even Epic Games, with its Epic Games Store, has struggled to compete with Steam’s momentum, despite giving away millions of dollars in free games.

Valve’s ultimate goal with Steam was to provide a platform for any game developer to reach their players directly and build their audience. Over the years, Steam has become the go-to platform for indie game discovery, offering a convenient place to buy and play games with constant sales and new features.

During the pandemic, Steam’s popularity soared, with 10 million players logged in simultaneously in January. Additionally, Valve’s recent announcement of the Steam Deck gaming handheld has brought fresh excitement to the platform and improved its user interface.

As Steam celebrates its 20th anniversary, it has transformed from a controversial DRM tool to a beloved gaming home for millions of PC gamers. Despite its early challenges, Steam has become a symbol of the thriving digital distribution landscape in the gaming industry.

Source: The Verge by Sean Hollister.

By 가브리엘 보타

