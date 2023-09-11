도시의 삶

Bethesda와 AMD의 협력으로 AMD GPU 및 CPU에 이점 제공

11년 2023월 XNUMX일
Recently, Bethesda’s partnership with AMD for their upcoming game, Starfield, has been gaining attention among PC gamers. According to a detailed analysis by Digital Foundry, it seems that Starfield has been optimized to perform better on AMD GPUs and CPUs compared to their Intel and Nvidia counterparts.

AMD is the exclusive PC partner of Starfield, and they have been working closely with Bethesda engineers to optimize the game for AMD hardware. This collaboration has resulted in better performance on AMD systems. For example, Digital Foundry found that with AMD’s previous-generation Radeon RX 6800 XT paired with Intel’s Core i9-12900K, the game runs around 46% faster compared to Nvidia’s previous-generation RTX 3080 on the same system.

While average frame rates are lower with the RTX 3080, frame times also suffer with regular spiking. It appears that the ultra shadow quality setting may be the culprit for this issue. Changing this setting might improve performance, especially on older Nvidia GPUs.

Additionally, Digital Foundry discovered some strange performance anomalies with Intel CPUs. Enabling hyperthreading on Intel chips actually leads to worse average frame rates compared to when it’s turned off. On the other hand, turning off SMT on AMD CPUs doesn’t affect frame rates as much but does cause frame times to be more inconsistent.

Overall, Digital Foundry concludes that Starfield seems to be optimized for AMD systems but not so much for Intel and Nvidia ones. They suggest that Bethesda should work on optimizing the game better for these platforms, and Intel and Nvidia should release updated drivers over time.

Concerns have been raised by PC gamers who were expecting the game to perform well on their Nvidia and Intel systems. Bethesda’s director, Todd Howard, mentioned in an interview that the game has been optimized for PCs and pushes the boundaries of technology. However, some players hope that future updates and driver releases will improve the game’s performance on non-AMD systems.

