By비키 스타브로풀루

12년 2023월 XNUMX일
스타필드의 비현실적인 개 부족: 팬들은 모피 친구들을 원합니다

Starfield, the latest hit game from Bethesda, has garnered praise and criticism alike. However, one aspect that even fans of the game find perplexing is the absence of dogs. Reddit user u/Hbimajorv voiced their dissatisfaction, claiming that the lack of dogs is the most unrealistic part of Starfield.

According to an item description in the game, certain breeds of dogs are said to be extinct. This explanation has led fans to speculate that all cats and dogs have met the same fate. u/Hbimajorv argues that this is unrealistic because humans have always gone to great lengths to protect and care for their pets, even in dire circumstances.

Fans in the comments agreed with u/Hbimajorv, stating that the absence of pets ruined the immersion for them. They believe that players should have had the opportunity to save dogs from extinction, given the strong bond between humans and their four-legged companions.

Interestingly, while the lack of dogs is a significant concern, some fans have also noticed the absence of cats in Starfield. Early marketing materials featuring cats have led to speculation that they may have been cut from the game entirely.

In conclusion, the absence of dogs in Starfield is a point of contention among fans. Many consider it unrealistic, given the bond between humans and their pets. While the game offers an explanation for their absence, it falls short in satisfying fans’ desire to have their furry friends by their side in the virtual universe.

출처 : Reddit, Bethesda.

By 비키 스타브로풀루

