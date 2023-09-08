도시의 삶

새로운 기술과 AI의 힘 공개

기술

Spokane Transit Authority는 승객을 위한 실시간 디스플레이 시스템을 구현합니다.

By가브리엘 보타

8년 2023월 XNUMX일
Spokane Transit Authority는 승객을 위한 실시간 디스플레이 시스템을 구현합니다.

The Spokane Transit Authority has recently introduced a real-time on-bus display system in collaboration with Nanonation, a company based in Lincoln. Over the past two years, Nanonation has worked on developing and implementing this system to modernize the transit experience for passengers.

The project involved the installation of 130 digital kiosks and signs, managed by Nanonation, at bus stops and on-board Spokane’s fleet of electric buses. These displays provide passengers with real-time information, including upcoming events, next bus stops, and points of interest in the area. This feature aims to create a more user-friendly experience, especially for visitors to the city who may not be familiar with the transit system.

According to Zac Rustad, Nanonation’s chief marketing officer, the combination of their advanced software technologies with the new displays has resulted in an unparalleled user experience. The digital signage project for the Spokane Transit Authority marks another successful endeavor for Nanonation, which primarily specializes in retail projects. However, they have recently expanded their services to include the development of self-service kiosks for restaurant ordering.

The implementation of these real-time displays is significant for both passengers and the transit authority. Passengers can stay informed about their journey, upcoming events, and local points of interest, enhancing their overall experience. This technology also streamlines communication and provides valuable data to the transit authority, allowing them to improve services based on passenger needs and preferences.

Overall, the introduction of the real-time on-bus display system by the Spokane Transit Authority and Nanonation signifies a step towards a more connected and efficient public transport system. With the successful completion of this project, passengers can expect a more convenient and informative transit experience in Spokane.

출처 :
– Spokane Transit Authority
– Nanonation

By 가브리엘 보타

관련 포스트

기술

Xiaomi, 인상적인 기능을 갖춘 Redmi Note 13 Pro+ 공개

11년 2023월 XNUMX일 가브리엘 보타
기술

애플, 라이트닝 충전선을 USB-C 케이블로 교체

11년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류
기술

2023년 Apple 이벤트: 기대할 사항과 새로운 iPad Air 소문

11년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류

당신이 그리워

뉴스

5G에서 모바일 위성까지: 2020년 글로벌 통신을 재정의하는 기술

11년 2023월 XNUMX일 댓글 0
뉴스

Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon 업데이트 1.02 패치 노트 – 11월 XNUMX일

11년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아 댓글 0
뉴스

기계 학습과 인지 라디오의 교차점: 발전과 응용

11년 2023월 XNUMX일 댓글 0
기술

Xiaomi, 인상적인 기능을 갖춘 Redmi Note 13 Pro+ 공개

11년 2023월 XNUMX일 가브리엘 보타 댓글 0