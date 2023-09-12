도시의 삶

새로운 기술과 AI의 힘 공개

기술

Apple, iPhone에 출시될 주요 게임 타이틀 발표

By맘포 브레시아

12년 2023월 XNUMX일
Apple, iPhone에 출시될 주요 게임 타이틀 발표

Apple’s recent iPhone event showcased some exciting news for gamers, as the tech giant announced that big game titles like the Resident Evil 4 remake, Resident Evil Village, Death Stranding, Assassin’s Creed Mirage, and The Division Resurgence will be available on the iPhone 15 Pro later this year and in early 2024.

Thanks to the rise of cloud gaming, it is now possible to play PC and console games on mobile devices. However, since these games are streamed to the phone, players are dependent on internet speeds for a smooth gaming experience. Apple’s newer silicon, such as the M1- and M2-series chips, has made gaming on its laptops more feasible, and the company has previously demonstrated their capabilities at keynotes. However, game developers have been hesitant to embrace Apple’s claims of catering to gamers on Macs. The iPhone, on the other hand, has a large user base that actively plays games, making it an appealing platform for AAA releases.

The upcoming availability of major titles like Assassin’s Creed Mirage, set to launch on consoles and PCs on October 5th, on the iPhone in early 2024 is a significant milestone. With peripherals like Razer’s Kishi controller, which enhances the gaming experience on mobile devices, players will have a seamless way to enjoy these games on their phones. The Resident Evil and Death Stranding games are also scheduled to launch on the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max later this year.

Overall, Apple’s announcement marks a major step towards bringing console and PC gaming experiences to mobile devices. With increasing interest in gaming on smartphones, players can look forward to enjoying not only the usual mobile gaming offerings but also high-quality AAA releases on their iPhones.

출처 :
– Ash Parrish, reporter with expertise in video games – Kotaku

By 맘포 브레시아

관련 포스트

기술

일본, 2030년 발사를 위한 메탄 연료 로켓 엔진 개발

16년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류
기술

Discover Samsung 세일: 단 $1에 Samsung SmartThings Station을 구매하세요!

16년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아
기술

정리의 기술: 과잉을 버리기

16년 2023월 XNUMX일 가브리엘 보타

당신이 그리워

과학

네안데르탈인에게서 물려받은 유전자가 중증 코로나19의 위험을 증가시킨다는 연구 결과가 나왔습니다

19년 2023월 XNUMX일 가브리엘 보타 댓글 0
과학

멸종 옹호: 네안데르탈인의 존엄성

19년 2023월 XNUMX일 비키 스타브로풀루 댓글 0
과학

고대 기원: 과거의 신비를 밝히다

19년 2023월 XNUMX일 비키 스타브로풀루 댓글 0
과학

타밀 나두(Tamil Nadu), 테스트 양성률이 19인 새로운 COVID-XNUMX 사례 XNUMX건 보고

19년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류 댓글 0