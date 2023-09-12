도시의 삶

새로운 기술과 AI의 힘 공개

기술

Quordle 퍼즐 596: 12월 XNUMX일의 힌트, 단서 및 솔루션

By비키 스타브로풀루

12년 2023월 XNUMX일
Quordle 퍼즐 596: 12월 XNUMX일의 힌트, 단서 및 솔루션

Are you ready for a challenging puzzle? The Quordle Puzzle 596 for September 12 is not going to be an easy one. To solve this puzzle, you’ll need to utilize critical thinking and eliminate guesswork. We have some helpful hints and clues to guide you through this tricky word puzzle.

Firstly, two of the words in today’s puzzle contain repeated letters. Keep an eye out for them as you try to solve the puzzle. Also, be aware that there is an obscure word included that you may not be familiar with. Additionally, one of the remaining two words is uncommon, while the other has a unique letter arrangement. These factors make this puzzle one of the toughest you’ll encounter.

Our suggestion to conquer this puzzle is to utilize a vowel-heavy word. This can help you navigate the challenging aspects of the puzzle and create more possibilities.

Now, let’s dive into the clues for today’s Quordle Puzzle 596. The words start with the letters C, G, C, and T. Meanwhile, the words end with the letters C, L, I, and R. Here are the specific hints for each word:

  1. A person who believes that people only do things for themselves, rather than to help others
  2. A cheap simple food made, especially in the past, by boiling oats with water or milk
  3. Any of many types of desert plant, usually with sharp spines
  4. A tall narrow building or part of a building such as a church or castle

Take your time to carefully analyze these clues and think through each word’s possible solutions. If you pay close attention, you’ll notice that you already know one of the repeated letters before attempting to solve the puzzle. And if you still need more assistance, the solution is provided below.

Quordle Puzzle 596 Solution:

  1. 비꼬는 사람
  2. 엄벌
  3. 선인장

We hope you were able to successfully solve today’s tricky puzzle. Remember to check back tomorrow for more hints and clues to help you conquer the next Quordle challenge.

출처 :
– Quordle Puzzle 596, September 12: [Source Article]

By 비키 스타브로풀루

관련 포스트

기술

일본, 2030년 발사를 위한 메탄 연료 로켓 엔진 개발

16년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류
기술

Discover Samsung 세일: 단 $1에 Samsung SmartThings Station을 구매하세요!

16년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아
기술

정리의 기술: 과잉을 버리기

16년 2023월 XNUMX일 가브리엘 보타

당신이 그리워

과학

흑인 과학자들이 다양성을 높이기 위한 노력으로 최첨단 연구에 대한 보조금을 받을 예정

19년 2023월 XNUMX일 비키 스타브로풀루 댓글 0
과학

NASA, OSIRIS-REx 미션 홈커밍 스트리밍

19년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류 댓글 0
과학

뱀 주인을 위한 경고: 애완동물에 대한 책임을 지십시오

19년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아 댓글 0
과학

NASA의 큐리오시티 로버가 화성의 게디즈 계곡 능선에 도달했습니다.

19년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류 댓글 0