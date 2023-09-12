퀄컴, 애플과 5년까지 2026G 칩 공급 계약 체결

Qualcomm announced on Monday that it has signed an agreement with Apple to supply 5G chips for iPhones until at least 2026. This deal extends the existing relationship between the two companies, and it indicates that Apple is not currently planning to develop its own modem technology. The agreement comes at a time when Apple faces challenges in China and is looking to strengthen its supply chains in other areas.

Under the new deal, Qualcomm will provide chips for iPhones that will be released each year until 2026. The exact value of the agreement was not disclosed, but it is said to be similar to the previous supply deal between the two companies. Qualcomm shares rose by 4 percent following the announcement, while Apple shares increased by 0.5 percent.

This deal builds on a chip supply agreement that Qualcomm and Apple signed in 2019, following the resolution of a long-running legal dispute between the two companies. That supply agreement is set to expire this year, making the iPhones expected to be announced on Tuesday the last to debut under that deal.

In addition to the chip supply agreement, Qualcomm also confirmed that its patent licensing deal with Apple, which was signed in 2019, remains in place. This deal is set to expire in 2025, but there is an option to extend it for two more years.

Apple has been working on its own modem technology and acquired Intel’s modem unit for $1 billion in 2019. However, the company has not yet provided details on when it plans to start using its own chips.

While Qualcomm projects that only a fifth of Apple’s iPhones will use its chips by 2026, past projections by the company have been overly conservative. It should be noted that all iPhone 14 models released last year used Qualcomm modems. Qualcomm’s Chief Financial Officer also expects the “vast majority” of the 2023 iPhones set to be released this week to include Qualcomm modems.

Overall, this extended deal between Qualcomm and Apple strengthens their partnership and ensures a stable supply of 5G chips for Apple’s future iPhones. It also suggests that Apple is not planning to develop its own modem technology in the near future.

Source: The original article was sourced from Reuters.