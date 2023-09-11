도시의 삶

새로운 기술과 AI의 힘 공개

기술

Xbox 신용 카드 소개: 게이머의 꿈이 실현됩니다

By로버트 앤드류

11년 2023월 XNUMX일
Xbox 신용 카드 소개: 게이머의 꿈이 실현됩니다

In an unexpected move, Microsoft and Mastercard have joined forces to introduce the highly-anticipated Xbox credit card in the United States. Although it will initially be exclusive to Xbox Insiders, it is set to expand to all US-based Xbox players in the coming year.

Designed to cater to the gaming community, the Xbox credit card offers a reward-based system that allows cardholders to earn points with every purchase. These points can then be redeemed for games and add-ons through Xbox.com. As an added incentive, new cardholders will receive an initial bonus of 5,000 points (equivalent to $50 USD) and a three-month subscription to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. While the three-month deal is only available to new members, it can be gifted to others, making it a potential treat for friends and family.

To further boost the rewards program, the Microsoft Store will offer five times the usual amount of points for qualifying purchases made with the Xbox credit card. In addition, select partners such as DoorDash, Netflix, and Disney+ will offer three times the usual points for their services.

It is important to note that the Xbox credit card comes with annual percentage rates (APR) ranging from 20.99% to 31.99%. While the card presents a novel way for gamers to show off their passion, responsible usage and careful consideration of the APR rates is strongly advised.

Offering a stylish touch, the Xbox credit card provides a choice of five tasteful designs, allowing users to express their gaming personality. Furthermore, cardholders have the option to personalize their card by adding their Gamertag, ensuring a unique and personalized experience.

In conclusion, the introduction of the Xbox credit card presents an exciting opportunity for gamers to earn rewards and enhance their gaming experience. However, it is essential to approach its usage responsibly and make informed decisions based on individual financial circumstances.

정의 :
– Xbox Insiders: Individuals who are part of the Xbox Insider program, which allows them to test new features and provide feedback before public release.
– Xbox Game Pass Ultimate: A subscription service that provides access to a wide range of Xbox games, including Xbox Live Gold and access to Xbox Game Pass for both console and PC.
– APR Rates: Annual Percentage Rates, which represent the yearly cost of borrowing on a credit card or loan.

출처 :
– Original Article: “Xbox is getting its own credit card” by Emily Gera, VG247.

By 로버트 앤드류

관련 포스트

기술

일본, 2030년 발사를 위한 메탄 연료 로켓 엔진 개발

16년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류
기술

Discover Samsung 세일: 단 $1에 Samsung SmartThings Station을 구매하세요!

16년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아
기술

정리의 기술: 과잉을 버리기

16년 2023월 XNUMX일 가브리엘 보타

당신이 그리워

과학

Tim Peake와 함께 우주의 비밀을 탐험해보세요

19년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아 댓글 0
과학

네안데르탈인에게서 물려받은 유전자가 중증 코로나19의 위험을 증가시킨다는 연구 결과가 나왔습니다

19년 2023월 XNUMX일 가브리엘 보타 댓글 0
과학

멸종 옹호: 네안데르탈인의 존엄성

19년 2023월 XNUMX일 비키 스타브로풀루 댓글 0
과학

고대 기원: 과거의 신비를 밝히다

19년 2023월 XNUMX일 비키 스타브로풀루 댓글 0