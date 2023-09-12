도시의 삶

새로운 기술과 AI의 힘 공개

기술

노던 트러스트, 자발적 탄소 배출권 생태계 첫 단계 완성

By비키 스타브로풀루

12년 2023월 XNUMX일
노던 트러스트, 자발적 탄소 배출권 생태계 첫 단계 완성

Northern Trust has announced the completion of the first stage of an industry-wide voluntary carbon credit ecosystem. The platform will allow institutional buyers to access carbon credits from leading project developers through a fully automated digital platform. Utilizing private ledger digital blockchain technology, the ecosystem connects buyers with carbon credit suppliers focused on reducing greenhouse gases, such as carbon dioxide.

Through the platform, purchasers can transact tokenized carbon credits directly with project developers and retire these against their carbon footprint. This development marks a significant milestone for Northern Trust’s Digital Assets and Financial Markets team as they aim to deliver a market-leading platform for digital assets. The ability for institutional clients to access carbon credits and contribute to their carbon offsetting journey is seen as crucial for the future.

The use of digital technology in managing the lifecycle of carbon credits provides confidence and transparency for both buyers and project developers. It streamlines administration tasks, making it easier for all participants to track, manage, and transact carbon credits securely. The platform also delivers full transparency throughout the end-to-end lifecycle of a voluntary carbon credit.

Northern Trust has been collaborating with various project developers, including Go Balance Limited, a REDD+ project developer focused on avoiding deforestation, and ReGen III, a clean-tech firm recycling used motor oil. Transactions on the minimal viable product (MVP) platform have been fully automated. Further development of the platform and the first official live transaction are planned for late 2023.

This initiative is part of Northern Trust’s Digital Assets and Financial Markets group, which combines teams responsible for supporting digital asset markets and traditional securities services. The firm has been at the forefront of digital transformation in securities servicing, previously pioneering the use of blockchain technology in private equity fund administration and supporting tokenization and fractionalization of bonds.

Sources: Northern Trust

By 비키 스타브로풀루

관련 포스트

기술

일본, 2030년 발사를 위한 메탄 연료 로켓 엔진 개발

16년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류
기술

Discover Samsung 세일: 단 $1에 Samsung SmartThings Station을 구매하세요!

16년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아
기술

정리의 기술: 과잉을 버리기

16년 2023월 XNUMX일 가브리엘 보타

당신이 그리워

과학

네안데르탈인에게서 물려받은 유전자가 중증 코로나19의 위험을 증가시킨다는 연구 결과가 나왔습니다

19년 2023월 XNUMX일 가브리엘 보타 댓글 0
과학

멸종 옹호: 네안데르탈인의 존엄성

19년 2023월 XNUMX일 비키 스타브로풀루 댓글 0
과학

고대 기원: 과거의 신비를 밝히다

19년 2023월 XNUMX일 비키 스타브로풀루 댓글 0
과학

타밀 나두(Tamil Nadu), 테스트 양성률이 19인 새로운 COVID-XNUMX 사례 XNUMX건 보고

19년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류 댓글 0