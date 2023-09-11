도시의 삶

Apple의 다가오는 제품 이벤트: 기대할 사항

By비키 스타브로풀루

11년 2023월 XNUMX일
Apple is set to host its regular product event on Tuesday, where it is highly anticipated that the company will announce its latest smartphones. While some details about the upcoming iPhones have been leaked, Apple is known for surprising its audience with unexpected announcements. The event will be live-streamed on Apple’s website and is scheduled to begin at 6pm Irish time.

The iPhone 15 is expected to be the highlight of the event. Four different models are anticipated: the iPhone 15, 15 Plus, 15 Pro, and 15 Pro Max. The screen sizes are expected to remain the same as previous models, at 6.1 inches and 6.7 inches, respectively. The Pro models may undergo a redesign, potentially featuring a lighter and thinner design with a switch from stainless steel to titanium. The camera capabilities are also expected to improve, with a possible periscope camera in the Pro Max model, allowing for enhanced zoom capabilities.

Another significant change in the iPhone 15 lineup is the expected transition from the lightning charging port to USB C. This change is motivated by the EU’s push for standardized charging ports and is likely to be implemented across all iPhone 15 models. The mute switch on the side of the iPhone may also undergo a transformation, potentially becoming an action button for assigning shortcuts.

In addition to the iPhone 15, Apple may introduce updates to the Apple Watch Series 9 and the AirPods. The Apple Watch Series 9 is expected to receive small improvements, including the new S9 chip for better performance and potentially improved battery life. Details about the Ultra series of Apple’s adventure-focused watch remain scarce. As for the AirPods, any updates are likely to focus on the case, particularly the replacement of the lightning connector with USB C. It is also speculated that an update for the AirPods Max, which have not been updated since their launch in 2020, may be on the horizon due to the EU’s USB C requirement for headphones by 2024.

