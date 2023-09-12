도시의 삶

새로운 기술과 AI의 힘 공개

기술

Steam, Overwatch 2와 NBA 2K24를 올해의 최악의 게임으로 선정

By비키 스타브로풀루

12년 2023월 XNUMX일
Steam, Overwatch 2와 NBA 2K24를 올해의 최악의 게임으로 선정

Steam has recently designated Blizzard’s Overwatch 2 and 2K Sports’ NBA 2K24 as the first and second worst games of the year, based on user reviews. Out of the 183,780 total Steam reviews for Overwatch, 165,573 are negative. Similarly, NBA 2K24, which was released on September 8, has received 3,135 negative reviews out of a total of 3,523 reviews.

The negative reviews for Overwatch 2 mainly stem from the presence of microtransactions. The game originally resided on Blizzard’s online store, Battle.net, where users were unable to leave feedback. However, when Overwatch was made available on Steam in August, players finally had the opportunity to express their dissatisfaction with the microtransactions. Despite the negative feedback, Overwatch 2 still holds a spot in Steam’s top 50 most-played games, with nearly 30,000 concurrent users. It seems that while some players may dislike the direction the game has taken, they still enjoy playing it.

NBA 2K24, on the other hand, has faced criticism not only for its microtransactions but also for its lackluster graphics and gameplay. Disappointed fans state that this disappointment is not new, as previous installments in the NBA 2K series have also been disappointing. In fact, the 2020 release, NBA 2K21, was labeled as a “mobile free-to-play scam,” and the 2021 release, NBA 2K22, was criticized as “one enormous shakedown.” Players express frustration with the persistent presence of microtransactions, which have been a part of the series since NBA 2K13.

Despite the negative reviews, both Overwatch 2 and NBA 2K24 still have loyal fan bases. However, the criticism and disappointment voiced by players indicate that significant changes may be needed in future iterations of these games to regain the trust and satisfaction of the gaming community.

출처 :
– [출처 1]
– [출처 2]
– [출처 3]

By 비키 스타브로풀루

관련 포스트

기술

일본, 2030년 발사를 위한 메탄 연료 로켓 엔진 개발

16년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류
기술

Discover Samsung 세일: 단 $1에 Samsung SmartThings Station을 구매하세요!

16년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아
기술

정리의 기술: 과잉을 버리기

16년 2023월 XNUMX일 가브리엘 보타

당신이 그리워

과학

네안데르탈인에게서 물려받은 유전자가 중증 코로나19의 위험을 증가시킨다는 연구 결과가 나왔습니다

19년 2023월 XNUMX일 가브리엘 보타 댓글 0
과학

멸종 옹호: 네안데르탈인의 존엄성

19년 2023월 XNUMX일 비키 스타브로풀루 댓글 0
과학

고대 기원: 과거의 신비를 밝히다

19년 2023월 XNUMX일 비키 스타브로풀루 댓글 0
과학

타밀 나두(Tamil Nadu), 테스트 양성률이 19인 새로운 COVID-XNUMX 사례 XNUMX건 보고

19년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류 댓글 0