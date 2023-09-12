도시의 삶

NBA 2K24는 심한 비판을 받고 Steam에서 낮은 평가를 받은 게임 대열에 합류했습니다.

By비키 스타브로풀루

12년 2023월 XNUMX일
The release of NBA 2K24 has resulted in a wave of negative feedback from the gaming community, earning it a place among the worst-rated games on Steam. Players have expressed their dissatisfaction with the game’s new badge regression system and the inclusion of the Shooting Slump mechanic, considering them to be some of the franchise’s most disappointing additions.

One significant issue, particularly for PC players, is that the PC version of the game does not come with the next-gen features available on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S. As a result, PC players will have a limited set of features compared to their console counterparts.

The negative reception of NBA 2K24 is evident in its user ratings on Steam. As of now, the game is the second lowest-rated game on the platform, with a staggering 90.1% of user reviews giving it a negative rating. Out of 2,928 reviews, only 9.9% were positive, making it one of the most negatively reviewed games on Steam, similar to the infamous review bombing of Overwatch 2.

Many of the negative reviews highlight the disappointment of PC players due to the lack of new features. Several users believe that NBA 2K24 is a mere copy-and-paste of the previous year’s game, lacking innovation and perpetuating inequality and mistreatment towards PC and Steam players.

PC players will miss out on various additions found in the game, including Crossplay, the ability to start a career in the WNBA, and MyNBA. This exclusion further contributes to the frustrations expressed by the community.

It remains to be seen how the developers will address these concerns and whether they will make any changes to improve the gaming experience for NBA 2K24 players, particularly those on the PC platform.

