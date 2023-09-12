도시의 삶

새로운 기술과 AI의 힘 공개

기술

미션 임파서블 – 추측항법 파트 XNUMX: 독점 영상 공개

By로버트 앤드류

12년 2023월 XNUMX일
미션 임파서블 – 추측항법 파트 XNUMX: 독점 영상 공개

IGN has released an exclusive 10-minute footage from the upcoming Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One film, showcasing Tom Cruise’s character Ethan Hunt in action at Abu Dhabi International Airport. The movie will be available digitally on October 10 and on 4K Ultra HD SteelBook, 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD on October 31 (November 1 in Australia).

The digital release of the film will include behind-the-scenes looks at the film’s daring stunts and footage that was not included in the theatrical release. Director Christopher McQuarrie and editor Eddie Hamilton will provide commentary on each scene, offering viewers an in-depth understanding of the film’s compelling moments.

The bonus content will also feature explorations of the exotic filming locations in Abu Dhabi and Rome, showcasing how the thrilling sequences were shot. Additionally, audiences will get a behind-the-scenes look at the breathtaking city of Venice and witness the dedication and commitment of the cast as they trained for their roles.

The release will also include extended footage of one of the biggest stunts in cinema history, showcasing Tom Cruise launching a motorcycle off a cliff. The dangerous speed flying stunts in the film will also be explained in detail, highlighting the training techniques involved.

Another highlight of the bonus content is a featurette on the climactic train sequence, offering insights into how it was captured on film. The director and editor will also share some breathtaking deleted shots that didn’t make the final cut of the movie.

Fans of the Mission: Impossible franchise are eagerly awaiting the release of Dead Reckoning Part One, which has been described as a fun, intense, and self-reflexive action saga. Tom Cruise’s performance in the film has garnered praise from IGN readers, who voted it as his best movie.

Source: IGN (no URL provided)

By 로버트 앤드류

관련 포스트

기술

일본, 2030년 발사를 위한 메탄 연료 로켓 엔진 개발

16년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류
기술

Discover Samsung 세일: 단 $1에 Samsung SmartThings Station을 구매하세요!

16년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아
기술

정리의 기술: 과잉을 버리기

16년 2023월 XNUMX일 가브리엘 보타

당신이 그리워

과학

Tim Peake와 함께 우주의 비밀을 탐험해보세요

19년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아 댓글 0
과학

네안데르탈인에게서 물려받은 유전자가 중증 코로나19의 위험을 증가시킨다는 연구 결과가 나왔습니다

19년 2023월 XNUMX일 가브리엘 보타 댓글 0
과학

멸종 옹호: 네안데르탈인의 존엄성

19년 2023월 XNUMX일 비키 스타브로풀루 댓글 0
과학

고대 기원: 과거의 신비를 밝히다

19년 2023월 XNUMX일 비키 스타브로풀루 댓글 0