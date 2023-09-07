도시의 삶

Microsoft, AI Copilot 서비스 사용자에게 법적 보호 제공

By비키 스타브로풀루

7년 2023월 XNUMX일
Microsoft is providing legal protection to customers who use its AI Copilot services and face copyright infringement lawsuits. The initiative, called the Copilot Copyright Commitment, aims to address concerns raised by copyright holders regarding the use of protected works by AI companies. Microsoft’s chief legal officer, Brad Smith, stated that the company will take responsibility for any legal risks and defend customers if they are sued for copyright infringement while using Copilot.

The decision to offer legal protection stems from three main reasons. Firstly, Microsoft wants to support its customers and stand behind the services it provides. Additionally, the company recognizes the concerns of copyright holders and wants to address them. Lastly, Microsoft has implemented safeguards to prevent the unauthorized use of copyrighted material.

Under the new policy, if a third party files a copyright infringement lawsuit against a commercial customer for using Copilot or its output, Microsoft will defend the customer and cover any adverse judgments or settlements resulting from the lawsuit. However, this protection is contingent on the customer using the content filters and guardrails provided by Microsoft.

The partnership between Microsoft and its customers aims to address the uncertainty surrounding copyright law and ensure that authors maintain control and receive fair compensation for their creations. The company acknowledges the importance of retaining competition and fostering innovation in the field of generative AI. Some industry players have proposed licensing and opt-in permissions as a way to access data without violating intellectual property rights.

Microsoft’s Copilot services, which include GitHub Copilot and other integrations into Microsoft products, have become popular among developers. However, the technology has faced legal challenges, with lawsuits alleging the unauthorized use of licensed code and copyrighted works to train AI models.

In summary, Microsoft’s Copilot Copyright Commitment provides reassurance to users of its AI Copilot services by offering legal protection in the event of copyright infringement lawsuits. This move demonstrates Microsoft’s commitment to supporting its customers and addressing the concerns raised by copyright holders.

