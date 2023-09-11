도시의 삶

새로운 기술과 AI의 힘 공개

기술

Microsoft, 사용자 보호를 위해 Copilot 저작권 약속 도입

By가브리엘 보타

11년 2023월 XNUMX일
Microsoft has recently announced the Copilot Copyright Commitment, which aims to safeguard Copilot customers from copyright infringement claims. Under this commitment, if a third-party sues a commercial customer for copyright infringement related to the use of Microsoft’s Copilots or the output they generate, Microsoft will take on the legal defense and cover any damages and legal fees.

The initiative covers various services, including Microsoft 365 Copilot for Word, Excel, PowerPoint, GitHub Copilot, and Bing Chat Enterprise. Microsoft wants to provide clarity to customers who use Copilot services and the output they produce, assuring them that they need not worry about potential copyright claims.

Microsoft acknowledges the concerns surrounding copyright when using generative AI output. Authors and artists are naturally concerned about how their work is used to train AI models. However, Microsoft wants to address these concerns by taking responsibility for any legal risks associated with copyright challenges.

The commitment is particularly noteworthy as Microsoft itself faced a Copilot copyright lawsuit last year. The lawsuit alleged that Microsoft, GitHub, and partner OpenAI scraped public code to train their machine learning model, Codex, and Copilot programming assistant. Microsoft believes that the lawsuit does not specify any copyrighted works that were misused and highlights the concept of fair use, which permits the unlicensed use of copyrighted works in certain situations.

Microsoft emphasizes its sensitivity towards authors’ concerns and recognizes that generative AI raises new public policy issues. The company asserts that it is crucial for authors to retain control over their rights under copyright law and receive fair compensation for their creations.

In addition, Microsoft has implemented filters and other technologies to reduce the chances of Copilots generating infringing content. To qualify for indemnity coverage, customers must use the provided guardrails and content filters. Furthermore, customers cannot input data into a Copilot service if they lack the appropriate rights to use it.

It’s important to note that Microsoft’s Copilot Copyright Commitment does not impact the company’s stance on claiming intellectual property rights in the outputs of its Copilot services.

출처 :
Microsoft

