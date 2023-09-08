도시의 삶

새로운 기술과 AI의 힘 공개

기술

Microsoft, Windows 11에서 배경 제거를 위한 새로운 그림판 기능 출시

By비키 스타브로풀루

8년 2023월 XNUMX일
Microsoft, Windows 11에서 배경 제거를 위한 새로운 그림판 기능 출시

Microsoft is introducing a new version of its Paint application for Windows 11 Insiders, which allows users to easily remove backgrounds from images. This feature is accessible through the ‘Remove Background’ button in the ‘Image’ section of the toolbar. It works by isolating the main subject in a picture and removing the entire background, regardless of its complexity.

With the ability to specify the area for background removal using the rectangle select feature, users have more control over the process. This new update aims to provide a quick and convenient solution for those who need to remove backgrounds without the need for advanced photo editing applications.

The update comes after an accidental Paint update that included a Microsoft confidentiality banner. This issue has been resolved with the latest version, 11.2306.30.0, which includes the background removal feature. If the update is not yet available, users are advised to be patient as Microsoft continues to roll it out to all Windows 11 users.

The addition of the background removal feature to Microsoft Paint showcases the company’s commitment to improving its built-in tools and offering users more functionality. With this update, Windows 11 Insiders can effortlessly remove backgrounds from images with just a few clicks. This feature is particularly beneficial for tasks such as creating professional presentations, designing graphics, or enhancing personal photos.

출처 :

  • 멍청한 컴퓨터

정의 :

Microsoft 그림판 : A built-in raster graphics editor developed by Microsoft that allows users to create, edit, and manipulate digital images.

배경 제거: The process of isolating the main subject in an image and removing the background, resulting in the subject being placed on a transparent or new background.

By 비키 스타브로풀루

관련 포스트

기술

Apple, iPhone 15에서 USB-C로 전환: 강제 이동이지만 이점도 있음

11년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류
기술

생강: 변비에 대한 자연 요법

11년 2023월 XNUMX일 비키 스타브로풀루
기술

Starfield는 2024년에 출시될 모드를 공식적으로 지원합니다.

11년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아

당신이 그리워

기술

Apple, iPhone 15에서 USB-C로 전환: 강제 이동이지만 이점도 있음

11년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류 댓글 0
기술

생강: 변비에 대한 자연 요법

11년 2023월 XNUMX일 비키 스타브로풀루 댓글 0
기술

Starfield는 2024년에 출시될 모드를 공식적으로 지원합니다.

11년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아 댓글 0
기술

인스타그램, 가까운 친구들과 피드 게시물을 공유하는 새로운 기능 테스트 중

11년 2023월 XNUMX일 비키 스타브로풀루 댓글 0